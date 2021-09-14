CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Beach, FL

Miami Beach Greenlights Controversial Ocean Terrace Development

By Julia Echikson
Commercial Observer
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe controversial Ocean Terrace mixed-use development in North Beach, Fla., passed the final regulatory hurdle, seven years after its inception. The City of Miami Beach Historic Preservation Board approved plans for the project on Monday, in the last public vote on the issue. Located between 74th and 75th Streets along famed Collins Avenue, the development will include a 20-story, 75-unit residential building with retail spaces, a 127-room hotel and a 5-acre public park.

