Manaea (9-9) earned the win Thursday after holding the White Sox to one run on five hits and a walk while striking out nine across seven innings. The southpaw displayed strong command en route to his ninth win, recording nine punchouts for the second straight game to earn his 14th quality start of the year. Manaea's only blemish of the day came from an RBI single by Jose Abreu in the third inning. The 29-year-old will look to continue his success during his next projected start Wednesday at Kansas City.

MLB ・ 11 DAYS AGO