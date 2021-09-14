CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Buffalo, MI

New Buffalo mulls Airbnb ban

By Dennis Rodkin
Crain's Chicago Business
Crain's Chicago Business
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn New Buffalo in southwest Michigan, a battle is raging over short-term rentals, with the mayor trying to get rid of them and homeowners countering that they’re a lifeblood of the popular getaway town.

www.chicagobusiness.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Crain's Chicago Business

Here's Mayor Lightfoot's budget speech

Here are Mayor Lori Lightfoot's prepared remarks as she unveils her proposed 2022 budget:. There are many truths about this City that I know. I know these truths from travelling the neighborhoods, walking the streets, and seeing and hearing from residents firsthand. Whether on the North Side in neighborhoods like Belmont Cragin or Portage Park, or the lower Southeast Side in Hegewisch or East Chicago; the West side in East or West Garfield Park, Austin or North Lawndale; downtown in the loop or in Streeterville; or the Southwest Side in Pilsen or Little Village, or the South Side in neighborhoods spanning from Hyde Park to Woodlawn and South Shore, to Roseland, Englewood, and so many neighborhoods in between.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
New Buffalo, MI
New Buffalo, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
Crain's Chicago Business

City to restaurants: Cut down on the plastics

SEPT. 14 UPDATE: While the law that aims to cut plastic waste ultimately passed, 10 members of City Council voted against the measure that requires restaurants to ask customers whether they want single-use foodware with their takeout or delivery orders. One no vote, Ald. Carlos Ramirez Rosa, 35th, said he hoped aldermen would move more aggressively soon to take "necessary steps to protect our environment and address climate change." The ordinance goes into effect in 120 days.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airbnb
News Break
Politics
Crain's Chicago Business

Energy bill becomes law

SEPT. 15 UPDATE: Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the wide-ranging energy bill—the Climate & Equitable Jobs Act—into law today, bringing to a close an arduous process of preserving at-risk nuclear plants and putting the state on course to eliminate carbon emissions from the power industry by 2045.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Crain's Chicago Business

Marcus Martinez

Marcus Martinez has joined Elrod Friedman LLP. His practice will be focused on land use, municipal, and real estate law. He previously served as a City of Chicago Assistant Corporation Counsel, most recently in the Real Estate and Land Use Division. His experience includes overseeing the City of Chicago’s eminent domain program, and serving as counsel to the Chicago Zoning Board of Appeals. Click here to view Mr. Martinez’s bio on the Elrod Friedman website.
CHICAGO, IL
Crain's Chicago Business

Crain's Chicago Business

Chicago, IL
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
224K+
Views
ABOUT

The news you need to succeed in Chicago. We cover startups, real estate, politics, dining and lots in between.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy