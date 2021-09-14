CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golden hour dazzles at these 10 national parks

By National Geographic Staff
nationalgeographic.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom Acadia to Yosemite, here are spectacular spots for sunrises and sunsets in America’s public lands. Little inspires as much hope and suspense as the rising and setting of the sun. These bookended golden hours blanket the world in warm light, bring awe and inspiration, and provide breathtaking backdrops for photos. When these daily events play out in spectacular settings, such as national parks, they cast extraordinary light over picture-perfect landscapes, forests, and waterways.

