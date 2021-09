Chase is offering a $10 statement credit to Southwest cardholders who spend $12 or more at DoorDash from September 20th through 24th. Reader AW sent this in a few days ago with the above emailed screenshot, and we assumed it was a targeted offer. However, Frequentmiler reports hearing from the Chase PR team that this is a public offer for everyone. Sounds like it should work on all Chase Southwest Rapid Rewards consumer credit cards; unclear if it’ll work on business cards.

CREDITS & LOANS ・ 13 HOURS AGO