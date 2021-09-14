DRAFT STOCK: John Metchie 2022 draft stock on the rise. Where is he currently projected?

(AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Alabama star wide receiver John Metchie was at one point seen as the young member of a receiving corps that featured four first-round pass-catchers. Now, Metchie is the veteran of the group, and his likelihood of following the other four in being drafted in the first round is on the rise.

Last week, we saw Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young’s draft stock for the 2023 NFL draft. Today, we examine a player who could potentially leave a year of eligibility on the table to pursue the dream of playing professional football.

Nick Saban’s mantra, however, is that a player should stay with the program if he has the chance, unless he is practically guaranteed a first-round selection.

Metchie’s draft stock for 2022 has consistently been around the late first round, maybe early-to-mid second round. Two games into the 2021 college football season, the junior’s draft stock is nearing the mid-first round range.

Here’s where various sites currently predict him to land:

The Draft Network – New England Patriots, No. 18 overall

CBS Sports – Cleveland Browns, No. 25 overall

Sporting News – New England Patriots, No. 15 overall

Fansided – Tennessee Titans, No. 24 overall

ESNY – New England Patriots, No 22 overall

Roll Tide Wire will continue to share updates regarding John Metchie and his draft stock throughout the 2021 college football season.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow AJ Spurr on Twitter @SpurrFM.