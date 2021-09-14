CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
DRAFT STOCK: John Metchie 2022 draft stock on the rise. Where is he currently projected?

By AJ Spurr
 6 days ago
(AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Alabama star wide receiver John Metchie was at one point seen as the young member of a receiving corps that featured four first-round pass-catchers. Now, Metchie is the veteran of the group, and his likelihood of following the other four in being drafted in the first round is on the rise.

Last week, we saw Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young’s draft stock for the 2023 NFL draft. Today, we examine a player who could potentially leave a year of eligibility on the table to pursue the dream of playing professional football.

Nick Saban’s mantra, however, is that a player should stay with the program if he has the chance, unless he is practically guaranteed a first-round selection.

Metchie’s draft stock for 2022 has consistently been around the late first round, maybe early-to-mid second round. Two games into the 2021 college football season, the junior’s draft stock is nearing the mid-first round range.

Here’s where various sites currently predict him to land:

The Draft NetworkNew England Patriots, No. 18 overall

CBS SportsCleveland Browns, No. 25 overall

Sporting NewsNew England Patriots, No. 15 overall

FansidedTennessee Titans, No. 24 overall

ESNYNew England Patriots, No 22 overall

Roll Tide Wire will continue to share updates regarding John Metchie and his draft stock throughout the 2021 college football season.

#Nfl Draft#Stock#American Football#The Draft Network#Cbs Sports#Sporting News#Fansided#Esny#Roll Tide Wire
thespun.com

Look: What Dak Prescott Told Tom Brady After Epic Cowboys-Buccaneers Game

The Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers put on an instant classic in last night’s 2021 season opener. While Tom Brady emerged as the victorious quarterback, Dak Prescott had some kind words for his opponent. Prescott and Brady met in the middle of the field after the 31-29 Buccaneers win....
NFL
Yardbarker

Watch: Browns’ Ronnie Harrison ejected for shoving Chiefs coach Greg Lewis

Tempers were flying early on between Cleveland Browns safety Ronnie Harrison and the Kansas City Chiefs coaching staff in the season opener for the two AFC rivals. Toward the end of the second quarter, Harrison was seen on the Chiefs’ sideline getting mixed up with coaches and staffers. Replay showed the former Alabama standout shoving Chiefs running backs coach Greg Lewis.
NFL
