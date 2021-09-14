CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Porterville, CA

Bank of the Sierra Donates 1,400 Backpacks to Local Schools and Youth Organizations Students in low- and moderate-income regions received backpacks and school supplies

By Bank of the Sierra
desertnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePorterville, Calif. – From August 23 through September 3, Bank of the Sierra donated a total of 1,400 backpacks to 14 schools and youth organizations in the communities it serves. The donated backpacks were filled with notepads, pencils, calculators, and other school supplies to help the students learn and prepare for school. The Bank hopes the donation of backpacks and supplies will help students from low- and moderate-income families as they start a new school year.

www.desertnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Porterville, CA
Local
California Society
Porterville, CA
Education
City
Port Hueneme, CA
City
Santa Barbara, CA
Porterville, CA
Society
Local
California Education
The Hill

Democrats reject hardball tactics against Senate parliamentarian

Democrats are rejecting calls to overrule the Senate parliamentarian despite the bleak reality that, absent a breakthrough, they likely won't be able to get a pathway to citizenship for millions of immigrants to President Biden 's desk given her unfavorable ruling. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough’s decision that the immigration plan...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youth Organizations#School Supplies#Commercial Banking#Backpacks#Charity#Bank Of The Sierra#Sunnyside High School#Avenal High School#Corcoran High School#Nipomo High School#Shandon High School#Lompoc High School#Farmersville High School#Lindsay High School#Bauer Financial

Comments / 0

Community Policy