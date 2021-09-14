Bank of the Sierra Donates 1,400 Backpacks to Local Schools and Youth Organizations Students in low- and moderate-income regions received backpacks and school supplies
Porterville, Calif. – From August 23 through September 3, Bank of the Sierra donated a total of 1,400 backpacks to 14 schools and youth organizations in the communities it serves. The donated backpacks were filled with notepads, pencils, calculators, and other school supplies to help the students learn and prepare for school. The Bank hopes the donation of backpacks and supplies will help students from low- and moderate-income families as they start a new school year.www.desertnews.com
