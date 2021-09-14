Around the ACC: Week 3
UCF (2-0) @ Louisville (1-1) - Friday, 7:30 p.m. The Cardinals will have their hands full with a UCF offense that's averaging 49.5 points per game. In their 43-24 loss against Ole Miss week one, the Cardinals allowed 381 passing yards. Their defensive backs will be challenged downfield by Knights quarterback Dillion Gabriel, who has 622 yards and six touchdowns through two weeks. The quarterback matchup between Gabriel and Malik Cunningham could determine which team walks away with a win.www.si.com
