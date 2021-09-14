CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
J.Lo’s Cowgirl Chic Met Gala Hair Had An Unusual Source Of Inspiration

Cover picture for the articleAfter attending the 2021 Venice Film Festival with boyfriend Ben Affleck (hi, Bennifer), Jennifer Lopez turned up the shock level yet again with her 2021 Met Gala hair and makeup look. To play on the theme of Americana (In America: A Lexicon of Fashion), the megastar wore a custom Ralph Lauren beaded gown with a plunging neckline and a classic J.Lo thigh-high slit. For many, the look landed on the best dressed list, as there is nothing more quintessential to American fashion than Ralph Lauren, who, along with Lopez, grew up in the Bronx.

