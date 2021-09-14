CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Vikings protect QB Sean Mannion and RB Ameer Abdullah on practice squad

 6 days ago
Photo: Joseph Maiorana/USA TODAY Sports

The Vikings have some players on the practice squad who are considered projects, while others are veterans who could contribute as soon as 2021.

Minnesota elected to protect two veterans on Tuesday, according to Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press. QB Sean Mannion and RB Ameer Abdullah are both protected from any other NFL team poaching them the rest of the week.

Mannion and Abdullah were the two players the Vikings elevated for last game. Abdullah played sparingly, while Mannion did not see action.

Abdullah offers something as a returner and a receiving running back. Mannion, on the other hand, is seen as an “extra coach” for the team. Mannion served as the Vikings’ backup quarterback for 2019 and 2020. After the Seahawks cut Mannion this offseason, the Vikings elected to bring him to back to the team.

Minnesota would have to sign any practice squad player to the active roster if the team elevates them more than twice, unless they are replacing a player on the COVID-19/Reserve list. That’s worth keeping an eye on for this week, because the Vikings could elevate Mannion and Abdullah again. Any more times after that would result in the Vikings having to make space on the active roster. There’s been no official indication yet whether the Vikings will elevate Mannion and Abdullah again, but Tomasson did say the two are “in line” to be elevated.

