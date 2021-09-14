CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Historic Jersey City theater organ damaged by Ida — ‘I could have just died’

Cover picture for the articleVolunteers at the Jersey City’s Loew’s Theater are assessing the damage caused by Hurricane Ida to a roughly century-old musical instrument. On Sept. 1, rainfall from the powerful storm leaked through an attic in the Journal Square theater and into the theater’s historic organ, damaging its internal workings and rendering parts of it unplayable. “It’s a mess,” said Robert Martin, a crew chief with the Garden State Theater Organ Society who oversaw the restoration of the Loew’s organ. “I just can’t even explain it, it’s such a mess.” Built by the California-based Robert Morton Organ Company in …

