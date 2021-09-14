Will You Still Tune in for ‘Jeopardy!’ With Mike Richards Hosting? (POLL)
Jeopardy! has had its fair share of ups and downs over the past few months following the death of its longtime host, the late great Alex Trebek. The biggest hurdle right now is getting through the first week of Season 38, which features former executive producer and short-lived permanent host Mike Richards. Before he departed the show following scandals related to past comments and actions, Richards had taped a full week of episodes, but considering the gameplay, re-taping the installments wasn’t really an option.www.tvinsider.com
Comments / 0