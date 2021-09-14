Will You Still Tune in for ‘Jeopardy!’ With Mike Richards Hosting? (POLL)

When Jeopardy! announced in August that executive producer Mike Richards would take over as the show’s permanent host, many viewers shared the same reaction: “Typical.” Some felt that the anointment of a white man stemmed from Sony’s refusal to see women and people of color as real contenders, and accused Richards of “pulling a Dick Cheney”—meaning, leading a hiring committee through an arduous recruitment process only to hire himself. Others just felt tricked: what was the point of Jeopardy!'s exciting, highly public guest host carousel if the show was always going to hire an insider? When Richards was removed from the job following a damaging report about his history of using offensive and discriminatory language, it was a predictable outcome that seemed to confirm what so many viewers suspected. Another day, another problematic white man flaming out of his high-profile gig—case closed.

