J Balvin And Vevo Release ‘Suerte’ Official Live Performance Video
Vevo, the world’s leading music video network, has announced the release of J Balvin’s Official Live Performance of “Suerte” off his new album Jose. Vevo’s Official Live Performances are the result of close creative collaboration with artists and their teams, resulting in a series of very special exclusive performances. Alumni of Official Live Performances include Karol G, The Weeknd, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, Billie Eilish, and Ariana Grande.www.udiscovermusic.com
Comments / 0