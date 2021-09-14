J Balvin And Vevo Release ‘Suerte’ Official Live Performance Video

Colombian singer J Balvin has established himself as one of reggaeton’s most successful ambassadors — and one of the most absurdly popular superstars on the planet. But on his sixth album, Jose, he tries to separate himself from his global celebrity and attempts to open a window into the person he truly is. He scatters deeply intimate details throughout the project — voice memos from mom and dad, a snippet of praise from his friend Daddy Yankee, and even the sound of his first child’s heartbeat. While he doesn’t break new ground on the record, Jose showcases an artist balancing who he is with what we expect, and holding happily in place.

CELEBRITIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO