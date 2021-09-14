CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
J Balvin And Vevo Release ‘Suerte’ Official Live Performance Video

By Will Schube
udiscovermusic.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVevo, the world’s leading music video network, has announced the release of J Balvin’s Official Live Performance of “Suerte” off his new album Jose. Vevo’s Official Live Performances are the result of close creative collaboration with artists and their teams, resulting in a series of very special exclusive performances. Alumni of Official Live Performances include Karol G, The Weeknd, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, Billie Eilish, and Ariana Grande.

www.udiscovermusic.com

Rolling Stone

J Balvin Performs ‘In Da Getto’ on ‘Fallon,’ Plots 2022 U.S. Tour

J Balvin marked the release of his new album Jose by performing his Skrillex-produced track “In Da Getto” during a visit to The Tonight Show Thursday. “In De Getto,” also co-produced by Tainy, is built around an interpolation of the Nineties dance hit “In De Ghetto” by David Morales and the Bad Yard Club featuring Crystal Waters and Delta Bennett. Balvin’s fifth studio LP Jose, the follow-up to J Balvin’s 2020 album Colores, arrived Friday following a string of new singles, including “In Da Getto,” “Que Locura,” “7 de Mayo,” “Que Mas Pues” with Maria Becerra, a “Poblado” remix with Karol G and Nicky...
CELEBRITIES
udiscovermusic.com

J Balvin Releases New Album, ‘Jose,’ Announces North American Tour

J Balvin has released his highly anticipated sixth studio album Jose. Named after the artist’s legal name, Jose comprises Balvin’s most personal effort to date and sees him going more in depth musically than ever. The new audio-visual album, presented with Dolby Atmos technology exclusively on Apple Music, arrives as...
MUSIC
New Haven Register

J Balvin is Comfortable With Who He Is on 'Jose'

Colombian singer J Balvin has established himself as one of reggaeton’s most successful ambassadors — and one of the most absurdly popular superstars on the planet. But on his sixth album, Jose, he tries to separate himself from his global celebrity and attempts to open a window into the person he truly is. He scatters deeply intimate details throughout the project — voice memos from mom and dad, a snippet of praise from his friend Daddy Yankee, and even the sound of his first child’s heartbeat. While he doesn’t break new ground on the record, Jose showcases an artist balancing who he is with what we expect, and holding happily in place.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

New Music Releases September 10: Kacey Musgraves, Chlöe Bailey, J Balvin, Troye Sivan and More

Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes. Kacey Musgraves returned with the release of her fifth studio album, star-crossed, Chloe Bailey officially dropped her booty-shaking, TikTok-viral solo track, "Have Mercy," and BLACKPINK's Lisa stepped out with two new solo songs of her own.
MUSIC
El Paso Times

Reggaeton star J Balvin to bring José Tour 2022 to El Paso

Latin Grammy winner and reggaeton superstar J Balvin will bring his José Tour 2022 to El Paso. Balvin, who will stop in 25 cities on this tour, will perform May 4, 2022, at the Don Haskins Center, 151 Glory Road. He last performed in El Paso in 2019 as part of his Arcoiris Tour.
EL PASO, TX
tejanonation.net

Yeisi releases ‘Vuelve’ official music video from ‘Reminiscensias’ album

Yeisi released the official music video for “Vuelve,” the second single from the singer-songwriter’s sophomore album Reminiscensias. Yeisi is an emerging artist in Tejano music. The Rio Grande Valley native released his latest album this past summer and he shared details behind its unique title. “The title means reminiscing,” Yeisi...
MUSIC
Billboard

J Balvin Ties No. 1 Record as 'In Da Getto' With Skrillex Takes Over Latin Airplay Chart

“In Da Getto” takes over the 26-year-old tally thanks to a 15% gain in audience impressions, to 12.4 million, earned in the week ending Sept. 5, according to MRC Data. J Balvin’s collection of Latin Airplay No. 1s dates back to 2014, when he sent “6 AM,” the fourth single from La Familia album to the summit --his breakthrough set which earned him a first top 10 on the overall Top Latin Albums chart (Oct. 2014). With the ‘90s dance interpolated “In Da Getto” taking over atop Latin Airplay, J Balvin takes his 31st win and ties Enrique Iglesias’ all-time No. 1 record, a mark Iglesias has held since 1996 as he placed five simultaneous tracks from his self-titled debut effort atop the all-genre Latin tally (“Si Tú Te Vas,” ‘Experiencia Religiosa,” “Por Amarte,” “No Llores Por Mi,” and “Trapecista”).
MUSIC
orlandoweekly.com

J Balvin announces Orlando headlining show in 2022

Latin music megastar J Balvin on Friday announced a return to Orlando's Amway Center in 2022. The singer will bring his tour supporting new album Jose to the City Beautiful on May 14, 2022, as part of an extensive U.S. tour. There are just two other Florida (Miami and Fort Myers) shows on this trek. Balvin last played Orlando — also at the Amway Center — in 2019.
ORLANDO, FL
Billboard

J Balvin Sets 2022 'Jose' Tour: See the Dates

The 25-date North American tour will kick off April 19, 2022 in San Antonio. After dropping his fifth studio album Jose, J Balvin announced today (Sept. 10) the dates for his 2022 U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico tour. Produced by Cárdenas Marketing Network (CMN), the Colombian star's 25-date Jose trek...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
heymix.com

J Balvin announces 2022 ‘José’ tour during appearance on “The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon”

During an appearance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, J Balvin announced a new world tour kicking off in 2022. The 36-year-old Balvin performed his song “In Da Getto” with Skrillex, which appears on Balvin’s new album, José, which also features the singles “Otra Noche sin Ti” with Khalid, “Qué Más Pues?” with María Becerra, “Otro Fili” with Jay Wheeler, “Que Locura” and “Perra” with Tokischa.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

J Balvin: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

From Sept. 15 through Oct. 15, Tiny Desk is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with an "El Tiny" takeover of the (home) concert series, featuring J Balvin, Camila Cabello and several more musicians from all corners of Latinidad. Read more about the 10-video series here. A tattooed hand scrawls on a...
MUSIC
wunc.org

Why We're So Excited About J Balvin's 'El Tiny' Concert

These next couple of weeks, NPR's Tiny Desk Concerts are getting a makeover for Hispanic Heritage Month. NPR Music has teamed up with NPR podcast Alt. Latino to present "El Tiny," a concert series that will feature all Latinx artists. Up first is Colombian reggaeton sensation J Balvin. His El...
MUSIC
lamezcla.com

J BALVIN ANNOUNCES HIS ANTICIPATED “JOSE TOUR 2022”

Multi-platinum recording artist, Latin GRAMMY® winner, and reggaeton superstar, J Balvin, announces new dates for his highly anticipated “José Tour 2022”. Produced by Cardenas Marketing Network (CMN), the entertainment leader and largest producer of Latin music events in the United States, the tour will take the Colombian superstar to 25 cities across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico,starting April 2022.
MUSIC
@wearemitu

Staff Picks: Mau y Ricky with Maria Becerra, Jarina de Marco, J Balvin and More

With the rebrand of @cremabymitu, we’re doing bi-weekly Staff Picks for our favorite songs released in the past 2 weeks (August 30th – September 10th). Venezuela meets Argentina in Mau y Ricky’s collab with Maria Becerra in “Mal Acostumbrao”, Jarina de Marco and Empress Of take us on bilingual disco trip on “Vacío”, J Balvin’s album ‘JOSE’ was worth the wait and more. Check out the full list & playlist below.
MUSIC

