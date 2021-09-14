CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rangers' Drew Anderson: Back from COVID list

CBS Sports
Anderson (undisclosed) was activated from the COVID-19 injured list prior to Tuesday's game against the Astros. Anderson has been on the COVID-19 IL since Aug. 23, though the club never confirmed whether or not he tested positive for the virus. The right-hander was most recently working as a starter before being sidelined, but he seems more than likely to serve as a reliever, at least during the current turn through the rotation.

