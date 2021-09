Where would we be as a country if ads for light beer were not promoting gender equality by partnering with a man who won track championships competing against women?. Thankfully, Michelob ULTRA is willing to fill that void. The light beer brand of Anheuser-Busch launched a new ad campaign in August urging viewers to boost the visibility of women's sports highlights on social media. As a recent fawning piece in Forbes details, one athlete chosen for the campaign is sprinter CeCe Telfer.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO