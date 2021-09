The Giants were bad in just about every phase on Sunday, except maybe the offensive line. That unit was better than advertised, but the offense and defense overall turned in bad performances against Denver. The offense can’t score enough points and quarterback Daniel Jones continues to turn it over. Giants defense allowed quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to throw all over them. It’s only one game, but I expected much better. Sal Paolantonio joined the show as he does every week and shared some fun facts with us! Listen above and see them below:

