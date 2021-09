CHICAGO (CBS) — Parents say damage to a Chicago Lawn neighborhood playground is a danger to their kids – so why was it taking so long to repair? As CBS 2’s Marie Saavedra reported Tuesday night, one social media post and email to an alderman later, there is now a fix. “Everything about this park is what you would think of when you think of community,” said Jaime Growth Searle. The playground inside Marquette Park in Chicago Lawn is a favorite of neighborhood kids and the parents who love them. “It’s in the middle of daycare and dance lessons and home and the office...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 6 DAYS AGO