Emergency Dispatcher - Collinsville

Emergency Dispatcher Jailer - The City of Collinsville is seeking a full-time emergency dispatcher. The candidate must be willing and able to work various shifts, some weekends, and holidays. Computer skills are necessary. Must possess a valid Oklahoma driver license. High school diploma or GED equivalent required. Full benefit package is available. Drug testing required. Applications can be made at City Hall, 106 N. 12th, Collinsville, OK or e-mail resume to: melissaw@cityofcollinsville.com. Collinsville is an Equal Opportunity Employer.