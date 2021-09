A new era has started in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Tom Brady was the starting quarterback of the New England Patriots for 20 years. He was a model of consistency, winning six Super Bowls for the franchise. Last season, Brady was the starter for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and won his seventh Super Bowl ring. People felt Brady was the reason behind the Patriots’ success over Bill Belichick, but he is not feeling it. Belichick selected a quarterback in the first round of the NFL Draft for the first time in his tenure as a head coach and general manager. He chose Mac Jones at No. 15 overall after he had a great season at Alabama.

