Police warn Bucktown, Wicker Park residents after 4 armed carjackings in span of hours
CHICAGO — Police are warning residents in Wicker Park and Bucktown after four armed carjackings Monday night in a span of nearly four hours. Police said in each of the carjackings, multiple suspects exited a maroon-colored SUV and approached victims who were sitting in their vehicles or about to exit. The suspects displayed a black handgun and ordered the victims out of their vehicles while demanding PIN numbers to debit cards and cell phones.wgntv.com
Comments / 0