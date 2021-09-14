CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police warn Bucktown, Wicker Park residents after 4 armed carjackings in span of hours

By WGN Web Desk
WGN TV
WGN TV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO — Police are warning residents in Wicker Park and Bucktown after four armed carjackings Monday night in a span of nearly four hours. Police said in each of the carjackings, multiple suspects exited a maroon-colored SUV and approached victims who were sitting in their vehicles or about to exit. The suspects displayed a black handgun and ordered the victims out of their vehicles while demanding PIN numbers to debit cards and cell phones.

