Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams is expected to "carry the load" against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. D'Andre Swift is active for Week 1, but according to Pelissero, Williams is expected to start and carry the load for the Lions against the 49ers. He added that this expectation has nothing to do with any disciplinary action against Swift, but is a reflection of his lack of practice time after dealing with injuries during the preseason. Swift is expected to play on third downs, but the team "loves everything about Williams", according to Pelissero.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO