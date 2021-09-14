CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Equity index giant MSCI to give 10,000 firms global warming ratings

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) – Global equity index compiler MSCI is to start providing data on how much the world’s top 10,000 firms are likely to be contributing to global warning. The firm, which runs the widely-tracked $60 trillion All Country World Index, is launching Implied Temperature Rise scores, which estimate whether a firm’s activities and plans are consistent with keeping global warming below 2 degrees Celsius.

kfgo.com

Comments / 0

Related
International Business Times

Germany's DAX Stumbles As Index Grows From 30 To 40 Firms

The DAX fell 2.3 percent on Monday to its lowest level since July, as global market turmoil marred the expansion of the German blue-chip stock market index from 30 to 40 companies. The majority of the 10 new companies in the DAX registered drops at the end of the day,...
STOCKS
Daily Mail

Global stock markets plunge as Chinese real estate giant Evergrande teeters on the brink of collapse with debts of more than $300 BILLION and firm threatens top execs with 'severe punishment'

Global stock markets plunged on Monday as Chinese real estate giant Evergrande teetered on the brink of collapse with debts of more than $300 billion. Shares in the once-mighty property firm plunged 12 per cent in Hong Kong ahead of debt repayment deadlines later this week, sparking contagion fears across the world.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Msci#Un#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Indexes#Reuters#Esg#Climate#Exxon Mobil#Royal Dutch Shell
kfgo.com

Homebuilder Lennar warns of supply chain constraints, shares fall

(Reuters) -Lennar Corp said on Monday it expects supply chain challenges in the homebuilding industry to continue and forecast fourth-quarter deliveries below analyst estimates, sending the No. 2 U.S. homebuilder’s shares down as much as 3.4% in after market trade. The U.S. housing market has faced labor supply issues over...
ECONOMY
kfgo.com

Dollar holds gains, yuan under pressure as Evergrande risks grow

TOKYO (Reuters) – The offshore yuan wallowed near an almost one-month low on Tuesday while the safe-haven dollar and yen stood tall as investors sought shelter from a potential China Evergrande default. The New Zealand dollar also sank after the central bank’s assistant governor poured cold water on bets for...
FARGO, ND
kfgo.com

Oil prices advance amid U.S. supply tightness signals

TOKYO (Reuters) – Oil prices rose on Tuesday as analysts pointed to signs of U.S. supply tightness, ending days of losses as global markets remain haunted by the potential impact on China’s economy of a crisis at heavily indebted property group China Evergrande. Brent crude gained 52 cents or 0.7%...
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

Energy sector suffers broad selloff, as Evergrande fears even weigh on crude oil prices

The energy sector was suffering a broad selloff Monday, and was the hardest hit of the S&P 500's 11 sectors, as worries that China-baed property developer China Evergrande Group could default sent shivers through financial markets, including the crude oil market. The SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF dropped 5.4% in afternoon trading with all 22 equity components losing ground, putting the ETF on track for the biggest one-day selloff in 10 months. Among the ETF's most-active components, shares of Exxon Mobil Corp. slid 3.7%, Occidental Petroleum Corp. shed 6.7%, Marathon Oil Corp. slumped 5.9%, Chevron Corp. was down 3.3% and Kinder Morgan Inc. gave up 2.8%. Meanwhile, crude oil futures fell 2.2% and the S&P 500 sank 2.6%.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Global Warming
NewsBreak
United Nations
kfgo.com

Bitcoin attempts recovery as Evergrande-led selloff eases

(Reuters) – Cryptocurrency prices bounced off 1-1/2 month lows on Tuesday as a heavy selloff overnight linked to concerns about a possible loan default by property developer China Evergrande eased slightly, but investors braced for more volatility. Bitcoin, the biggest and the best known cryptocurrency, traded around $43,000, recovering from...
STOCKS
irei.com

APREA Partners with MSCI to launch new pan-Asian property fund index

Asia Pacific Real Assets Association (APREA) has partnered with MSCI to launch a new property fund index to track the rapidly growing Asia Pacific institutional real estate sector. The MSCI/APREA Pan-Asia Quarterly Property Fund Index (APFI) is a transparency tool that gives managers and REITs the opportunity to differentiate their...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Global equities down ahead of ECB decision

EUR USD -0.13%. The Dollar strengthening has halted currently ahead of the US Labor Department report at 14:30 CET expected to show 343 thousand Americans sought unemployment benefits over the last week, little changed from 340 thousand the previous week. The live dollar index data show the ICE US Dollar index, a measure of the dollar’s strength against a basket of six rival currencies, gained 0.3% Wednesday.
STOCKS
Reuters

S&P 500, world equity index retreat as economic worries weigh

WASHINGTON/MILAN, Sept 7 (Reuters) - U.S. shares were mixed and global equities retreated from record highs on Tuesday as investors balanced mounting worries over the slowing pace of economic recovery and hopes the Federal Reserve will delay tapering its bond purchases. Unofficially, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) fell 0.76%...
STOCKS
Reuters

China bans coal trading firm from publishing daily price indexes

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s state planner has banned an influential coal trading firm in the major coal mining region of Shaanxi province from publishing price assessments and market news, part of government efforts to regulate commodities markets and tame hot prices. The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said Yulin...
INDUSTRY
kfgo.com

World shares jolted by Evergrande crisis as debt payment test looms

TOKYO (Reuters) – Global stock markets on Tuesday were caught in the grip of contagion fears sparked by troubles at China Evergrande as growing risks the property giant could default on its massive debt prompted investors to flee riskier assets. Selling pressure persisted in early trade in Asia ahead of...
STOCKS
kfgo.com

Malaysian securities regulator reviews SPAC framework, citing demand

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysia’s Securities Commission will review its framework for special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) amid growing demand for the vehicles as a cheaper and faster route to the market compared to initial public offerings, it said on Tuesday. “Against growing demand for such vehicles for high-growth companies,...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy