Take notice that the County of Camden, New Jersey (“County”) will receive grant proposals from eligible not-for-profit organizations (“organizations”) by November 30th, 2021 at 5:00pm under its COVID-19 Community Recovery Grant Program (“Program”). The County will award grants under the Program on a discretionary basis not-to-exceed $500,000.00 per organization. Organizations must meet all Program criteria and requirements, including, but not limited to, having a physical service address within the geographic boundaries of the County and demonstrating a direct or secondary impact caused by the COVID-19 public health emergency.