CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ Miniseries Gets a Promotional Boost from Hayden Christensen

By Jon Fuge
MovieWeb
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStar Wars actor Hayden Christensen is clearly excited for his long-awaited return to a galaxy far, far away, with the actor promoting the upcoming Disney+ event series, Obi-Wan Kenobi, at a recent convention. Happily posing for photographs and signing autographs for Star Wars fans, Christensen sported a stunt crew cap from Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi, in which the actor is due to reprise the role of Anakin Skywalker.

movieweb.com

Comments / 0

Related
Inverse

Obi-Wan Kenobi leak could fix a huge Star Wars plot hole

Excuse me, master! As previously reported, the most tantalizing questions about the upcoming Star Wars series — Obi-Wan Kenobi — might have more to do with Anakin Skywalker than ostensibly about his master. Recently, leaked images have given us an idea of how Anakin’s dadbod becomes Darth Vader, but now...
MOVIES
FanSided

Darth Vader scene and more revealed in Obi-Wan filming rumors

Here’s a place you probably wouldn’t expect to hear a Star Wars TV series filming at, a college swimming pool. And yet, it was apparently one of the locations used to film the Obi-Wan Kenobi series. This rumor comes from the Bespin Bulletin, who have some pretty substantial evidence about...
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Popular ‘Star Wars’ Actress Recently Escaped From a Cult

For most of her life, Australian-born actress and singer Bonnie Piesse has lived a relatively normal life — except for the small fact that she played Beru Lars in George Lucas’s Star Wars prequel trilogy. This role as the relative who raised young Tatooine farmboy Luke Skywalker on the iconic...
MOVIES
lrmonline.com

Obi-Wan Filming Details And Vader Scene Description | Barside Buzz

The folks over at Bespin Bulletin have an exclusive report on some Obi-Wan filming details to share. Plus a Vader scene description which has sent fans down the wrong path, I think. Yes, I know LRM said Obi-Wan Kenobi had wrapped, I’ll get to that below. BB showed evidence that...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sung Kang
Person
Maya Erskine
Person
Hayden Christensen
Person
Ewan Mcgregor
Person
Kumail Nanjiani
Person
O'shea Jackson Jr.
Person
Indira Varma
Person
Robin
ComicBook

Star Wars: New Obi-Wan Kenobi Star Reveals Their Character Has a Lightsaber

One actor from the Star Wars Obi-Wan Kenobi series has revealed that his character has a lightsaber. Not a ton is known about the upcoming Disney+ show. But Sung Kang sat down with ScreenRant to talk about what he's going to do in Obi-Wan. He's hot off the heels of F9 as a triumphant Han drifted back into the frame after a long absence from that franchise. But, now, he's heading to a galaxy far, far away with his lightsaber in hand. Obviously, he can't give away too much of the plot. But, he did tell a warm, funny story about how this journey has affected him. Like most Star Wars fans, Halloween added an opportunity to live out those dreams with the signature weapon in hand. It feels like this would be a chance of a lifetime for most fans and Kang is taking full advantage of this opportunity. His favorite holiday was Halloween growing up, and on the set of one of these projects, that's every day now.
MOVIES
marketresearchtelecast.com

Star Wars: Hayden Christentn (Darth Vader) promotes the Obi-Wan Kenobi series

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi is a six-episode miniseries set a decade after the events narrated in Revenge of the Sith. In addition to Ewan McGregor, who will once again put himself in the shoes of the Jedi master, another of the important actors of the prequels will be back. Hayden Christensen will not play Anakin Skywalker, but his darkest alter ego, Darth Vader. The actor has been seen in Florida Supecon, and although he has not yet made any statements, he has presented himself with something that has not gone unnoticed: a cap from the series.
MOVIES
MovieWeb

Giancarlo Esposito Says The Mandalorian Season 3 Needs More Moff Gideon

While Star Wars fans have a long wait for The Mandalorian's third season, there have been plenty of teasers coming from the cast and crew of what to expect, although none of them have actually given anything concrete away about the direction the characters will be taking. However, Giancarlo Esposito was happy to tease the return of his character, Moff Gideon, in the new season when he spoke to Variety ahead of the Creative Arts Emmys about his part in the series and the Guest Actor in a Drama Series nomination it earned him.
TV SERIES
mxdwn.com

Sung Kang Teases ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Role

Sung Kang (The Fast & Furious franchise) recently spoke to Screen Rant about his upcoming role in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, starring Ewan McGregor (Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith) and Hayden Christensen (Jumper). While things have been hush-hush about the upcoming series, Kang revealed details about his role in the series, including revealing that his character will wield a lightsaber.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mr Chuckie16
B100

Sung Kang Teases Playing a Lightsaber Wielding Character on ’Obi-Wan’

It’s easy to forget because the big marketing blitz for it hasn’t really begun yet, but we’re not that far away from the return of Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi in his own Disney+ series. At some point next year, we’re going to see McGregor back as Obi-Wan — along with Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader for the first time in over 15 years. For Star Wars fans, it’s kind of a big deal.
MOVIES
imdb.com

Lucasfilm's Obi-Wan Show Will Feature F9 Star Sung Kang Wielding A Lightsaber

To the surprise of nobody, Disney and Lucasfilm are keeping very quiet about the upcoming "Obi-Wan Kenobi" series. Ewan McGregor had to lie about it for years. They're not going to tell us anything. So, we're left to extrapolate what we can when some poor actors try to say nothing, while saying something, during press junkets. Luckily, Sung Kang recently spilled some tea during an interview. And it's substantial! Relatively speaking. His character, who does not yet have a name, is going to have a lightsaber!
MOVIES
marketresearchtelecast.com

Actor Sung Kang (Fast 9) uses a lightsaber in the series Obi-Wan: The Fifth Brother?

One of the most anticipated series of Star Wars for Disney + is Obi-Wan Kenobi, starring Ewan McGregor along with the return of other great names in the film saga such as Hayden Christensen, now I eat Darth Vader. Although one of the new actors who has joined the cast is the American of South Korean origin Sung Kang |, popular for his role in the Fast & Furious series as They have; and at the moment his character is unknown, although he has recently shared a few more clues.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Obi-Wan Filming Location Has Fans Convinced Vader Visits This Iconic Planet

Disney Plus’ Obi-Wan Kenobi show spent a long time in hiding, which I guess is appropriate. Originally announced at the 2019 D23 Expo, the show was supposed to be the jewel in the platform’s 2020 crown. Unfortunately, mere days before the cameras were set to roll in January 2020, Lucasfilm slammed the brakes, citing script problems.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Lucasfilm

Comments / 0

Community Policy