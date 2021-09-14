Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ Miniseries Gets a Promotional Boost from Hayden Christensen
Star Wars actor Hayden Christensen is clearly excited for his long-awaited return to a galaxy far, far away, with the actor promoting the upcoming Disney+ event series, Obi-Wan Kenobi, at a recent convention. Happily posing for photographs and signing autographs for Star Wars fans, Christensen sported a stunt crew cap from Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi, in which the actor is due to reprise the role of Anakin Skywalker.movieweb.com
Comments / 0