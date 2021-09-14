CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Schumer does not rule out including debt limit in Democrats' economic package

By Jessica Dean, Ted Barrett, Ali Zaslav, CNN
WRAL
 6 days ago

CNN — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer did not rule out including raising the nation's borrowing limit in the Democrats' massive economic plan which is currently being written. "We are discussing all of the options with the President and Speaker Pelosi," Schumer said when asked if including the debt ceiling...

www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Guess what the three Democrats blocking lower medication prices have in common?

The three conservative Democratic lawmakers threatening to kill their party’s drug pricing legislation have raked in roughly $1.6m of campaign cash from donors in the pharmaceutical and health products industries. One of the lawmakers is the House’s single largest recipient of pharmaceutical industry campaign cash this election cycle, and another lawmaker’s immediate past chief of staff is now lobbying for drugmakers.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
State
Massachusetts State
State
West Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Ron Wyden
Person
Elizabeth Warren
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Ed Markey
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Bernie Sanders
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Democrats#Cnn#Republican#Democratic#Finance Committee#Budget Committee#White House#Cable News Network Inc
POLITICO

Sinema tells White House she’s opposed to current prescription drug plan

The White House has a new headache as it struggles to get its multitrillion-dollar party-line spending bill passed: Sen. Kyrsten Sinema's objections to drug pricing reforms that are already struggling to make it through the House. The Arizona Democrat is opposed to the current prescription drug pricing proposals in both...
POTUS
investing.com

Democrats, Republicans head for showdown on U.S. debt limit

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Top Democrats in the U.S. Congress on Monday said they would aim to continue funding the government and increase its borrowing authority in a single bill in coming days, setting up a showdown with Republicans who have vowed not to approve more debt. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Orlando Sentinel

Murphy fires back at progressives blasting her over Biden’s $3.5 trillion plan

The bill that President Biden sees as the cornerstone of his agenda is facing pushback from an unexpected corner: a group of centrist Democrats that includes U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy of Winter Park. Biden’s $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill is getting strong support from progressive groups such as Our Revolution, which protested outside Murphy’s office in Orlando last week. Its leaders ...
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
washingtonnewsday.com

Democrats’ Immigration Plan: Senate Parliamentarian Rejects Including It In $3.5 Trillion Package.

Democrats’ Immigration Plan: Senate Parliamentarian Rejects Including It In $3.5 Trillion Package. Senate parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough moved Sunday to block Democrats from including citizenship pathways in the debated $3.5 trillion reconciliation package, but Dems are looking to get back up and present ways to provide other immigration options to undocumented immigrants.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Why an obscure Senate official blocked part of the Build Back Better plan

Because the legislative process in Congress is effectively broken, lawmakers search in desperation for ways to advance key priorities. This is clearly the case with the White House's Build Back Better agenda, in which Democrats are scrambling to pack all kinds of priorities into a reconciliation bill, confident in the knowledge that there's no other way to actually pass bills.
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

US Democrats unveil plans to suspend debt limit

Democratic congressional leaders on Monday unveiled plans to suspend the nation's borrowing limit, following a White House warning of "economic catastrophe" unless that ceiling is raised. The legislation also would fund the government through the end of the year after the current budget lapses on September 30. But the fate of the plan is unclear since Republicans have vowed to withhold support for raising the debt ceiling, which is needed to fund spending already approved by lawmakers, including the massive rescue packages rolled out during the Covid-19 pandemic. "The American people expect our Republican colleagues to live up to their responsibilities and make good on the debts they proudly helped incur," Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a joint statement.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy