Senior U.S. officials say that, so far, there are no signs that Moscow has begun to crack down on ransomware-wielding criminals operating from inside Russia's borders. "Based on what we've seen, I would say there is no indication that the Russian government has taken action to crack down on ransomware actors that are operating in the permissive environment that they have created there," FBI Deputy Director Paul Abbate said during a panel at this week's Intelligence and National Security Summit in National Harbor, Maryland, The Hill reports.

WORLD ・ 6 DAYS AGO