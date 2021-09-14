Creighton University invests $37M in new 400-student dorm

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Creighton University plans to invest $37 million in a new residence hall for freshmen that will be the institution’s first new dormitory since 2006.

Most of the 400-student dormitory will be divided into four-person suites that will each have two bedrooms, two living spaces and a shared bathroom. Each floor will also have kitchenettes and there will be a larger kitchen on the second floor, according to the Omaha World-Herald.

The hall will include an interfaith prayer space and two prayer rooms for Muslim students. It will also have an elevated outdoor courtyard capable of hosting gatherings and events.

The new residence hall will be built a few blocks east of the new $75 million CL Werner Center for Health Sciences Education that will house Creighton’s School of Medicine. Both new buildings are slated to open in the fall of 2023.

Currently, Creighton has eight dorms. All unmarried undergraduate students from outside the Omaha area are required to live in a residence hall for their first two years.