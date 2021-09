Public Notice Dunn County's Aging and Disability Resource Center Advisory Committee will accept public input regarding the 2022-2024 County Aging Plan at their meeting on Monday, September 20, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. Copies of the draft Aging Plan are available upon request at the Department of Human Services 3001 US Hwy 12 E, Menomonie, WI 54751 (232-4006). Given the current pandemic, the meeting will be held virtually. Please contact Loni Dodge at ldodge@co.dunn.wi.us for the meeting link. You may also consult the Dunn County public meeting calendar on the Dunn County website found at www.co.dunn.wi.us .The Committee will accept written comments until the date and time of the meeting. Written comments may be sent to the Department of Human Services at 3001 US Hwy 12 E Menomonie, WI 54751. 9/8 LAC86170 WNAXLP.

