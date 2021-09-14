Ex-manager is Mississippi school district’s interim leader

AMORY, Miss. (AP) — A former administrator for a school district in Mississippi has been named to lead the district beginning in October.

The Amory School Board on Monday approved a resolution that appoints Andy Cantrell as interim district superintendent for the period of Oct. 1 to Dec. 31. Cantrell will take over for Superintendent Ken Byars, who is leaving the post Sept. 30 to pursue a job in the private sector in educational consulting, The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reported.

“Amory is a special place. This school district is supported by a community that celebrates student success in the classroom, as well as all extracurricular achievements. I was employed in this district for 15 years and witnessed firsthand the gifted employees who live and work here. There is a great deal of talent in those classrooms teaching every day,” Cantrell said. “There is also a top-notch administrative team, as well as a student-centered group of classified employees. In addition, a competitive sports and arts program helps to complete this well-rounded school district. All of these ingredients promote a positive and solid school culture.”

Before leaving the Amory School District in 2014, Cantrell served as director of operations and transportation. He left to serve as director of operations of the Tupelo Public School District where he was named assistant superintendent in 2017. He retired from that post in January 2020.