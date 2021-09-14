CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland Tribune

Willis Arthur Packham

June 1932 - September 2021 - Willis Arthur Packham, beloved patriarch and retired educator (PPS), passed away peacefully on September 1 in Elk Ridge, Utah.

Willis was Born June 22, 1932, in Fairfield, ID. In 1959, he married Leone Gena Butler; they have 6 children and fostered 100 Children.

After Gena's Death, Willis married Joy Barton in 2017. He enjoyed his final years with her in Chester, Utah.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Gena; his parents; and 9 siblings. He will be missed by his wife Joy; 2 siblings; 6 children; 25 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.

Funeral service: Portland Stake Center of the Church of Jesus Christ (9901 SE Caruthers) on September 17, 2021 at 11 am.

