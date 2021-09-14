CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Ex-manager is Mississippi school district's interim leader

 6 days ago

AMORY, Miss. (AP) — A former administrator for a school district in Mississippi has been named to lead the district beginning in October. The Amory School Board on Monday approved a resolution that appoints Andy Cantrell as interim district superintendent for the period of Oct. 1 to Dec. 31. Cantrell will take over for Superintendent Ken Byars, who is leaving the post Sept. 30 to pursue a job in the private sector in educational consulting, The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reported.

