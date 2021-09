Xtingles has officially launched its eponymous NFT marketplace that utilizes blockchain technology to store and exchange Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response (ASMR) art. As part of the launch, the company has debuted its first ASMR NFT, titled 'Free Like a Butterfly,' which is currently available for purchase on the mobile-first platform. The meditative piece is about freeing oneself in order to discover our true potential. The audio-based artwork “leverages the unique communicative qualities of ASMR to help you find a path to becoming who you truly are and breaking free from constructs," said Andrew Fai, Xtingles’ Chief Visionary Officer.

INTERNET ・ 16 HOURS AGO