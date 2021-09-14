Former Employee Pleads Guilty to Stealing From Nonprofit
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — A former employee of a West Virginia nonprofit organization has pleaded guilty to theft of federal funds, officials said. Ruth Marie Phillips, 69, of Chesapeake, Ohio, admitted on Monday that she stole funding from the River Valley Child Development Services in Huntington, which provides programs and services to children and families, a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia said.www.usnews.com
