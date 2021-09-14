KC Royals ‘need to start thinking’ about a new stadium, possibly downtown, owner says

The Royals are exploring all their options. Royals owner John Sherman announced the club is already exploring options on where to play once the lease for Kauffman Stadium expires in 2030, and those options could include a new ballpark downtown. He broke the news at a press conference on Tuesday afternoon where he announced promotions for Dayton Moore to club president and J.J. Picollo to general manager. “We’re a little beyond just listening to others’ ideas. We are conducting an internal process to help us evaluate our options for where we play, and one of those options is to play downtown baseball.” Sherman has said to be a long-time booster for a downtown ballpark, telling Kevin Collison of CitySceneKC in 2020 that “baseball creates more economic opportunity in denser areas versus suburban areas or less dense areas.” He emphasized that point again on Tuesday, saying that one factor in deciding where the Royals would play would be how much economic impact a stadium would create “in a.

BASEBALL ・ 5 DAYS AGO