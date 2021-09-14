News Bites: Tom Griswold, WWWQ, ‘The Future of Audience and Revenue,’ Greg Kretschmar.
News Bites for September 14... ...Tom Griswold, host of “The Bob & Tom Show,” returned to his nationally syndicated morning show Tuesday, following successful heart valve replacement surgery in mid-August. Griswold, who has been part of the Westwood One-syndicated show since its inception at “Q95” WFBQ Indianapolis more than 38 years ago, initially checked into the hospital for a repair heart valve procedure. But doctors determined that a valve replacement would provide a better long term outcome. After recovering at home in Indianapolis, Griswold “was back in the studio in fine form this morning, entertaining the show's loyal fans across the U.S.,” according to a spokesperson.www.insideradio.com
Comments / 0