News Bites: Tom Griswold, WWWQ, ‘The Future of Audience and Revenue,’ Greg Kretschmar.

News Bites for September 8... ...Audacy will conduct 47 volunteer events nationwide as part of its “1Day1Thing” initiative. The series of events, which will involve employees across the company, aims to make a positive impact on the communities in which the company serves and the planet. Projects include tree planting, park and waterway cleanups, recycling projects and habitat restoration, among others. “Our 1Thing initiative is designed to serve as a vehicle for us to leverage the power of our local connection to better serve our communities,” Audacy Director of Sustainability Jaimie Field said in a release. “We’re proud to use our voice to move people to make simple changes in their daily habits to protect our planet. We believe the power of these actions amounts to a meaningful positive impact on our environment for generations to come and we look forward to engaging with our employees to do our part.”

