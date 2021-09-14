CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Griswold

News Bites: Tom Griswold, WWWQ, ‘The Future of Audience and Revenue,’ Greg Kretschmar.

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNews Bites for September 14... ...Tom Griswold, host of “The Bob & Tom Show,” returned to his nationally syndicated morning show Tuesday, following successful heart valve replacement surgery in mid-August. Griswold, who has been part of the Westwood One-syndicated show since its inception at “Q95” WFBQ Indianapolis more than 38 years ago, initially checked into the hospital for a repair heart valve procedure. But doctors determined that a valve replacement would provide a better long term outcome. After recovering at home in Indianapolis, Griswold “was back in the studio in fine form this morning, entertaining the show's loyal fans across the U.S.,” according to a spokesperson.

SNAPS: Tom Griswold is BACK and better than ever!

News Bites: WMVP, John Mason, ‘Wine On The River,’ SoundExchange, Kathy Mattea.

News Bites for September 9... ...Chicago-based Amani Coffee has been selected as the winner of the “Giving a Small Business a Big Future” contest held by Good Karma Brands sports “ESPN 1000” WMVP. The local business is awarded with a $50,000 ad campaign on the station. “We’re excited to offer Amani Coffee the chance to connect with the passionate Chicago area sports fans,” Market Manager Mike Thomas said in a release. “ESPN Chicago and First Midwest Bank are proud to support a local business, especially one who gives back to others in such a meaningful way. We’re looking forward to meeting with Amani Coffee and helping them continue to do great things in our community.”
News Bites: ‘Powerhouse 2021,’ Chris Young, ‘Studio 77,’ RAB, WGTS.

News Bites for September 10... ...iHeartMedia hip-hop/R&B “Power 99” WUSL Philadelphia announces the lineup for “Powerhouse 2021,” which will be held at Wells Fargo Center on Oct. 29. Performing at the concert will be Megan Thee Stallion, Roddy Ricch, Lil Durk, Moneybagg Yo, Polo G, Saweetie and Coi Leray. “It still seems surreal that we had to shut everything down for more than a year, so we’re extremely grateful to be able to produce Powerhouse again in 2021,” Senior VP of Programming Derrick Corbett said in a release. “It’s a staple in the city, and the cornerstone of the radio station, so to be able to bring it back to Philadelphia is beyond special.”
Tom Griswold is Back After Successful Heart Surgery

News Bites: David Kaplan, Jacobs Media, ‘Star Country 106.7,’ WLRP.

News Bites for September 20... ...Bernie’s Book Bank, a nonprofit dedicated to increasing book ownership, will distribute free books to K-6th grade students at James Ward Elementary. The book delivery is one of 14 stops along the route for Walk As One Chicago, a 24-mile charity walk started by David Kaplan, 9am-12pm host at Good Karma Brands sports “ESPN Chicago 1000” WMVP to unite Chicago and benefit Bernie’s Book Bank. The event takes place Thursday, Sept. 23 from 12:45-1:15pm. Walk As One Chicago will begin at the United Center and end at Northwestern University, with stops at Soldier Field, Wrigley Field and Guaranteed Rate Field.
News Bites: Steve Perrault, ‘Alice Cooper Court,’ ‘101FIVEFest,’ WJBR.

News Bites for September 21... ...Audacy names Steve Perrault Senior Producer for MLB content for its newly launched 2400Sports podcast studio. Perrault will co-host a new Boston Red Sox podcast, which will debut next year, under the 2400Sports banner. He will also serve as an on-air contributor for the company’s WEEI-FM (93.7), the flagship radio station of the Red Sox. Perrault joins Audacy from Barstool Sports, where he served as co-host and producer of the company’s Red Sox-focused “Section 10” podcast for seven seasons. “As we continue expanding our new 2400Sports podcast studio and embark on our new expansive podcast partnership with Major League Baseball, we’re thrilled about adding Steve to our team to launch a new show centered around the Boston Red Sox,” Chief Digital Officer J.D. Crowley said in a release. “This podcast, which will be intensely focused on fan engagement and fan-created content, will lend a unique perspective to everything Red Sox, and we believe Steve truly encompasses the dynamic of the show.”
News Bites: ‘1Day1Thing,’ Bo Snerdley, iHeartMedia, Tim Neverett.

News Bites for September 8... ...Audacy will conduct 47 volunteer events nationwide as part of its “1Day1Thing” initiative. The series of events, which will involve employees across the company, aims to make a positive impact on the communities in which the company serves and the planet. Projects include tree planting, park and waterway cleanups, recycling projects and habitat restoration, among others. “Our 1Thing initiative is designed to serve as a vehicle for us to leverage the power of our local connection to better serve our communities,” Audacy Director of Sustainability Jaimie Field said in a release. “We’re proud to use our voice to move people to make simple changes in their daily habits to protect our planet. We believe the power of these actions amounts to a meaningful positive impact on our environment for generations to come and we look forward to engaging with our employees to do our part.”
Country, By The Numbers: New York's WNSH, Dallas' ‘The Wolf’ Tops With 900k Cume.

When it comes to the most popular radio formats, Country (including New Country) has been about as steady as she goes, consistently one of the top three listener choices overall and among adults 18-34, with average share among the latter demo teasing the 8-mark for 2021 to date. Nielsen's top 25 Country stations, based on weekly cume persons 12+ using Nielsen's most recent National Regional Database (spring 2021), reflecting both in- and out-of-market on-air and streaming listening, is the focus of this week's edition of Inside Radio's “By The Numbers.”
HipHopDX.com

Atlanta Rapper Pastor Troy Says His Classic Master P Diss Got Him Kicked Off Hometown Show

Pastor Troy attempted to shake up the south’s Hip Hop hierarchy at the turn of the century with his 1999 “No Mo Play in G.A.” track which saw him diss Master P. The Atlanta native is still hearing about it to this day and was recently asked by VladTV about the No Limit Records boss having him removed as a headliner at the ATL Birthday Bash concert shortly after its release.
The Hollywood Reporter

Mike Rowe Says His Fox Business Show ‘How America Works’ Will “Magnify That Which Is Out of Sight And Therefore Out of Mind”

TV and podcast host Mike Rowe first became a public figure on the national level by getting dirty. On his Discovery Channel show Dirty Jobs, which first aired in 2003, Rowe would travel the country and profile workers who, well, got dirty. “[Dirty Jobs] wasn’t a lecture, it wasn’t a sermon, it was an honest look in the day on the job not of a host, but as a guest,” Rowe tells The Hollywood Reporter. “I was basically an avatar on that show.” Now Rowe, who has built something of a cult following on Facebook and launched a podcast called The Way...
Audience Habits Are ‘Shifting Fast,’ Futuri Says In Preview Of New Study.

A new poll of 2,000 Americans shows radio as the most reliable source for clarity and facts among a wide range of audio and print brands. In addition, a majority (65%) of participants in the study with a household income of $100,000 or more said they depend on radio for their news about the COVID-19 pandemic. Local TV ranked third with this group of high earners (62%), just behind cable news outlet CNN (63%).
Green Roll Strikes Podcast Deal With SuperBook; Will Also Take Shows To Sports Radio.

Sports betting remains one of the hottest media segments and that continues to lead to alliances between odds-makers and media outlets. The latest is a partnership between the new sports betting podcast network Green Roll Media and the sportsbook company SuperBook Sports. Their pact will bring the creation of several new podcasts.
Nathan Fast

Iliad Media Group rhythmic CHR “Wild 101.1” KWYD morning host Nathan Fast moves to middays as the station picks up “Hey Morton,” featuring Rick Morton, based at Local Media San Diego rhythmic CHR “Z90.3” XHTZ. Fast’s wife Rebecca exited her morning co-host role last month for a position that better fits the couple’s family needs.
Broker Scorecard: Richard A. Foreman Associates Has Radio’s Biggest Deal Of 2021, So Far.

The broadcast deal market has been sluggish and challenging in 2021. Not counting Gray Television’s big consolidation deals, the first half of 2021 registered a total deal volume of $139.2 million. That’s less than the average monthly deal volume in any of the years between 2011 and 2019. These market conditions have made the assistance of broadcast brokers more important than ever, Kagan says in a rundown of broadcast broker activities for first half 2021.
Hannah Brummer

Hannah Brummer joins Alpha Media hot AC WXLC Waukegan, IL (102.3) as afternoon host. Previous radio experience includes serving as an on-air personality at Elmhurst College classic hits WRSE Elmhurst, IL (88.7) and as a Promotions Coordinator at Audacy country “US99” WUSN and classic hop-hop “104.3 Jams” WBMX Chicago. “Hannah...
Bret Gogoel

Bret Gogoel is named Executive Producer of “The John Howell Show” at Cumulus Media talk WLS Chicago (890). Gogoel has been serving as a technical producer, fill-in producer and podcast manager at WLS since 2018. He fill the role vacated by Mallory Vor Broker, who is now an on-air reporter for the station.
How iHeart New Orleans Helped Evacuate Ida-Trapped Seniors While Illuminating A Statewide Problem.

When Hurricane Ida left most of New Orleans without power in sweltering triple-digit heat, a crew of local radio personalities who have been part of the city’s fabric for decades did more than just inform listeners about where to get food and gas and where the cooling stations were located. They were instrumental in rescuing a group of senior citizens all but abandoned in an assisted living center, while shining a light on a senior care problem that plagues the region and beyond.
Greg Hewitt

Greg Hewitt, longtime morning host at Audacy AC KEZK St. Louis, has exited the station. OM Leo Baldwin told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that the station is using various radio services and local news reports to fill the 6-8am hours, while Trish Gazall handles 8am-2pm and Jen Meyers is on from 2-6pm.
Public Radio's Urban Alternative Format Continues To Show Growth.

The movement to bring younger and more ethnically diverse listeners to public radio has picked up steam, with the impressive reported initial reach of the first four stations in the Urban Alternative format, along with the Corporation for Public Broadcasting's announcement providing funding grants totaling $1.3 million to three additional public stations picking it up.
