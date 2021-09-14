Steel City Re Announces New ESG Insurance
PITTSBURGH (PRWEB) September 14, 2021. With corporate ESG activities drawing heightened scrutiny and posing both legal and reputational risks when they fail to meet expectations, Steel City Re has launched a new ESG insurance product designed to provide Boards of Directors with much-needed protection. The policy pays for extraordinary “strategic managerial and governance actions signaling corporate values” that may arise in the context of an ESG crisis.www.timesunion.com
