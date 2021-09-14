CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steel City Re Announces New ESG Insurance

Times Union
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH (PRWEB) September 14, 2021. With corporate ESG activities drawing heightened scrutiny and posing both legal and reputational risks when they fail to meet expectations, Steel City Re has launched a new ESG insurance product designed to provide Boards of Directors with much-needed protection. The policy pays for extraordinary “strategic managerial and governance actions signaling corporate values” that may arise in the context of an ESG crisis.

Times Union

LEA Global and FISPAN Partner to Further Banking Integration Efforts

LEA Global partners with Fintech, FISPAN, to enhance their community of clients’ banking experience. FISPAN, the market leader in ERP-banking, today announced a new partnership with Leading Edge Alliance (LEA Global). LEA is one of the largest international associations in the world, creating an engaged community of almost 200 firms focused on accounting, financial, tax and business advisory services with specialized knowledge across many industry sectors. This partnership will help FISPAN reach an even wider breadth of end users through LEA Global’s extensive association of accounting, consulting and business partners.
BUSINESS
etftrends.com

Activist Investor Engine No. 1 Announces New ESG Analysis Strategy

The activist investor Engine No. 1, recently in the news for forcing out three Exxon board members earlier this year and replacing them with its own representatives, has announced a new strategy for assessing environmental, social, and governance (ESG) investing, reported Bloomberg. In a report that they published on Monday,...
BUSINESS
roi-nj.com

World Insurance Associates announces payroll and HR division

World Insurance Associates has launched a payroll and human resources business division and website. The new division, World Payroll & HR, will offer a full-service human capital management solution to companies of all sizes and in all industries, the Tinton Falls-based insurance brokerage said in a news release. “We are...
TINTON FALLS, NJ
Times Union

AssuredPartners Announces Acquisition of Smith-Reiss Agency, Inc.

AssuredPartners, Inc. is proud to announce the acquisition of Smith-Reiss Agency, Inc. (Smith-Reiss) from Canton, OH. This marks the first acquisition in September and the 31st in 2021. The team of five will remain under the leadership of President, Eric Reiss. The agency currently reports $1.2 million in annualized revenues.
BUSINESS
Times Union

Gresham Announces New Director of Client Experience & Development

CHICAGO (PRWEB) September 20, 2021. Gresham Partners LLC, an independent wealth management firm with a national client base of ultra-high net worth families, announced that Nicole Perkins, J.D., has joined the firm as a Principal, Director of Client Experience & Development and a member of its Operating Committee. During the balance of the year, Nicole will work closely with Wally Head, Principal and Vice Chairman, who is retiring at the end of 2021 after almost ten years with Gresham.
BUSINESS
insurancebusinessmag.com

Swiss Re sees increase in need for insurance protection

The need for insurance protection continues to grow due to increased exposures, risk awareness, and evolving client needs, according to Swiss Re's latest report. Released in light of the Rendez-Vous de Septembre 2021, Swiss Re shared its view on the state of the market and possible implications for the renewal season.
PERSONAL FINANCE
wallstreetwindow.com

Treasury Department Seeks to Track Financial Transactions of Personal Bank Accounts Over $600 – Peter Jacobsen

In May, the Treasury Department released the Biden administration’s revenue proposals for fiscal year 2022. One aspect of this document that has gone under-reported is the administration’s new plan for reporting requirements for financial institutions. The document is unequivocal about the administration’s goal for financial reporting, stating, “this proposal would...
U.S. POLITICS
Kiplinger

Natural Asset Companies (NACs): A New Type of ESG Investment

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is launching a new type of asset class that could transform the way investors value nature. Called natural asset companies (NACs), these securities will be listed and traded on the NYSE, just like traditional stocks. And the wait won't be long: The exchange plans to list these entities starting later this fall. The launch comes just as companies and governments are preparing to make substantial commitments to combating climate change at the next U.N. global climate meeting in November.
MARKETS
investing.com

JPMorgan names new head of ESG for investor relations

NEW YORK (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) named Aaron Bertinetti, the former head of environmental, social and governance (ESG) research at proxy advisor Glass, Lewis & Co, its new head of ESG for investor relations. The bank created the position so it can communicate better on ESG with...
BUSINESS
Times Union

Investors May Be Ignoring Link Between Innovation and Historical Outperformance, Study Finds

NEW YORK (PRWEB) September 20, 2021. Investors have a valuable opportunity to potentially improve long-term risk-adjusted returns by taking better advantage of the compelling link between corporate innovation and historical outperformance, according to a new Greenwich Report produced in partnership with Alger. The report presents feedback from 138 interviews with...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MarketWatch

Financial stocks hard hit in selloff

Components of the Financial Select SPDR Fund outpaced other sectors into the red in early trading on Monday as part of a broad market selloff tied to jitters around China property giant Evergrande. Berkshire Hathaway fell 1.6%, JPMorgan Chase dropped 2.5%, Bank of America gave up 2.9%, Wells Fargo dropped 3.1%, Morgan Stanley fell 2.8%, Citigroup retreated by 3.4%, Goldman Sachs dropped 3.1% and BlackRock fell 2.6%. The Financial Select SPDR Fund is off by 2.1%, outpacing the 1.4% drop by the S&P 500 into negative territory.
STOCKS
Times Union

White Wolf Capital acquires Weatherhaven

MONTREAL (PRWEB) September 20, 2021. “We are excited about what the future holds as part of the White Wolf family of investments. They’ve demonstrated an ability to grow companies, particularly in the U.S. market, and we expect their extensive industry contacts will help take Weatherhaven to its next level of growth,” said CEO Ray Castelli.
BUSINESS
Times Union

CobbleStone® Recognized as a High Performer in Contract Lifecycle Management by G2

PRINCETON, N.J. (PRWEB) September 20, 2021. CobbleStone Software – a recognized Leader in contract lifecycle management software according to Forrester Research, Inc. – is delighted to announce that they have been recognized as a High Performer in Contract Lifecycle Management by G2 for the success of their award-winning source-to-contract lifecycle management software suite – CobbleStone Contract Insight®.
SOFTWARE
Sourcing Journal

AAFA Links With Kenyan Manufacturer Group

The groups agreed to collaborate on policy areas of mutual interest to their membership through joint advocacy and information sharing. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
ECONOMY
AFP

Collapse in faith: Behind Chinese firm Evergrande's cash crunch

Anxious investors, employees and suppliers describe a scramble inside teetering Chinese property giant Evergrande, in a crisis that has shaken public trust as it struggles to tide over a liquidity crunch. The once-mighty Evergrande Group has long been the face of Chinese real estate, surfing a decades-long property boom to expand into more than 280 Chinese cities as it peddled home-ownership dreams.
ECONOMY
Times Union

WorldCell Solutions Completes Asset Acquisition from NewCore Wireless

BETHESDA, Md. (PRWEB) September 20, 2021. WorldCell Solutions LLC., the company that is democratizing high-speed broadband wireless connectivity for everyone, announced today the acquisition of infrastructure, assets and talent from NewCore Wireless. The transaction is effective immediately and extends the current capabilities of WorldCell Solutions in the rural carrier and Enterprise Private Network sectors, including both fixed and mobile wireless broadband connectivity.
BUSINESS

