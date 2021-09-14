CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two hospitalized in two gang-related shootings in Yakima on Tuesday

By DONALD W. MEYERS Yakima Herald-Republic
Yakima Herald Republic
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo people are hospitalized with non-life threatening gunshot wounds after two gang-related shootings in Yakima around noon Tuesday. The first shooting took place at a house in the 900 block of East Chestnut Avenue around 11:55 a.m., said Yakima police Capt. Jay Seely. One of the people in the house chased the suspects to Sixth Street and Lincoln Avenue and returned fire around 12:20 p.m., wounding two men who are believed to be involved in the Chestnut Avenue shooting, he said.

