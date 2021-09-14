CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Culver marks 9/11: A flag for everyone lost

By Pat Kruis
 9 days ago

Organizers hope to make this year's 9/11 flag memorial an annual Culver event

Saturday morning, Sept. 11, about 14 people gathered at the Culver Veterans Memorial Park and quietly set out close to 3,000 flags remembering each life lost on the same date 20 years ago.

"It was the neatest morning," says organizer Cindy Dix. "It was super foggy."

Older folks and parents with young children set out flags, each about 9 inches by 12 inches, on 2-foot sticks, all made in America.

"We got a great deal," says Dix. "The company gave them to us for 25 cents each."

The group sang the National Anthem and shared a moment of silence to remember the events of that day when suicide pilots flew planes into both World Trade Center towers, into the Pentagon, and passengers forced a fourth plane down onto a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

Culver resident Rachel Bare shared the idea with Cindy Dix. Several people donated money to the event.

With the money left over, Bare and Dix served up a pancake breakfast.

They hope to make this a yearly event in Culver.

