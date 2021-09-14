Martin's Must Reads: 'We Begin at the End'

“Walk had once climbed that tree with Vincent King, in a time so far from now it would barely count. He rested a shaking hand on his gun, the other on his belt. He caught sight of the girl, moving against the crowd, her brother’s hand in hers as he struggled to match her pace. Duchess and Robin, the Radley children. He met them at a half run because he knew all there was to know about them. The boy was five and cried silent tears, the girl had just turned thirteen and did not ever cry.”