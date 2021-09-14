CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charlotte, NC

State approves $600M in borrowing for North Carolina municipalities

By Nyamekye Daniel
averyjournal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – Charlotte is poised to borrow more than $100 million for public safety and housing development projects. North Carolina's Local Government Commission (LGC) unanimously approved Charlotte’s plan Tuesday to borrow nearly $125 million for police and fire stations, a police helicopter and to fund other capital improvement projects. The Charlotte Housing Authority also received unanimous approval to borrow more than $40 million in bonds for two multiple-family housing developments.

www.averyjournal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Fox News

Gabby Petito case: Who are Brian Laundrie's parents?

FBI agents entered the Florida home of Christopher and Roberta Laundrie on Monday after a body was found Sunday in Grand Teton National Park that matched the description of missing woman Gabby Petito. Brian Laundrie, Petito’s fiancé, has been reportedly missing since Sept. 14, with his parents filing a missing...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Charlotte, NC
Government
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Morrisville, NC
City
Mount Holly, NC
Fox News

Gabby Petito: Brian Laundrie search resuming in Carlton Reserve as autopsy due Tuesday: LIVE UPDATES

WATCH LIVE: Brian Laundrie search resumes in Florida. North Port police: Search resuming for Laundrie in Carlton Reserve. The North Port Police Department said in a tweet Tuesday that the search for Brian Laundrie -- the person of interest in the Gabby Petito investigation -- will start up again in the Carlton Reserve, a 25,000-acre reserve located roughly five miles from the family’s home.
NORTH PORT, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dale Folwell
The Associated Press

US easing virus restrictions for foreign flights to America

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a major easing of pandemic travel restrictions, the U.S. said Monday it will allow foreigners to fly into the country this fall if they have vaccination proof and a negative COVID-19 test — changes replacing a hodgepodge of rules that had kept out many non-citizens and irritated allies in Europe and beyond where virus cases are lower.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy