Nobody likes a sore loser; the game’s over. Move on. Although, when a loss happens to come at the hands of your team’s ex-quarterback … well, that changes things. Sunday’s five-point loss to Sam Darnold and the Carolina Panthers certainly cuts a little deeper than the typical loss for New York Jets fans. But on the bright side, the game never felt as though it was truly out of reach, a feeling fans grew accustomed to under the previous coaching regime.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO