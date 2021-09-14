Steel City Re Announces New ESG Insurance

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is launching a new type of asset class that could transform the way investors value nature. Called natural asset companies (NACs), these securities will be listed and traded on the NYSE, just like traditional stocks. And the wait won't be long: The exchange plans to list these entities starting later this fall. The launch comes just as companies and governments are preparing to make substantial commitments to combating climate change at the next U.N. global climate meeting in November.

