Aclaimant Uncovers Increasing Challenges Affecting Risk Managers in New E-Book

MySanAntonio
 6 days ago

CHICAGO (PRWEB) September 14, 2021. Aclaimant, a leading software as a service (SaaS) company that digitizes risk management offices, today released its e-book, “Are you ready for a risk management platform?” The new e-book acts as a guide for risk managers to navigate a workplace environment overwhelmed by ever-increasing risk through the use of a digital platform. By delving into the challenges risk managers currently face, the e-book helps them evaluate how to know if they’re ready for organizational change and whether they need to make a greater investment in their risk management platform to better identify risk and socialize risk management throughout the organization.

