Hannah Ann Sluss’ Friends Always Catch Her Wearing These $16 Eye Patches on FaceTime

The secret to keeping your skin youthful? Well, there are tons of techniques you can try, but we always recommend paying extra attention to your eye area. The skin around your eyes is delicate and can often be the first spot to show wrinkles, and that’s on top of dark circles and puffiness.

Bachelor favorite and model Hannah Ann Sluss is serious when it comes to anti-aging beauty, and she pays extra attention to taking care of her eye area. Thankfully, she revealed her go-to product recently during a beauty haul video for Amazon Live, and the good news is that her pick is only $16!

Get the Mizon Snail Repair Intensive Gold Eye Gel Patch (60-piece) for just $16 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 14, 2021, but are subject to change.

Sluss actually wore these eye patches for the majority of the time in her hour-long video for Amazon, explaining how big a part they play in her beauty routine. “When any of my friends FaceTime me in the evenings or in the mornings, I always have these on. I place these usually in the fridge and what I do is I just wear them underneath my eyes, and it really has made a huge difference,” she explained. “I feel like one of the main things to prevent aging is just hydration,” she shared just before placing the luminescent gold patches under her eyes.

“One thing that I’ve learned throughout this last year is…you can give yourself a spa experience at home,” Sluss continued. “You could do it all. You just need an Amazon account.” Most of us are already set with an account, so it’s time to join her in that creating DIY spa experience!

Let’s get more into the product itself. Mizon is a popular K-beauty brand that’s a major favorite because of its top-tier products and low prices. The brand is especially well-known for its snail mucin products, which can be super restorative and nourishing for skin. These patches are no exception. Along with snail mucin, this product contains 24k gold and collagen peptides aiming to brighten dark circles, reduce puffiness and visibly diminish the appearance of wrinkles!

To use these patches, start by cleansing and toning your face. Then you can use the included mini spatula to scoop out a patch for each eye, applying it and leaving it on for 15 to 20 minutes before disposing and tapping any remaining essence in with your ring fingers. Here’s a bonus, by the way — the brand recommends trying these patches on other parts of your face too, such as to target laugh lines, forehead wrinkles or even tech neck!

