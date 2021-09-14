Thunder could be an option for John Wall

If a team does trade for Wall, it will likely be as part of a salary dump with plans to waive him afterward. One team that makes sense is the Oklahoma City Thunder who are currently over the cap but have the ability to generate north of $32 million in cap space. They would just need to send back the difference between Wall’s salary and their cap space amount to absorb him. For example, they could send back Derrick Favors ($9.7 million) and another player earning $2 million for Wall.

David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc

Our @Shams Charania reports John Wall & the Rockets will work together on a trade. Our @Sam Amick & I discuss possibilities-along w/the chances of a Lowry-type rebirth for Wall, in @The Athletic (w/50 percent off for new subscribers who click the link): bit.ly/2VEZIW8 – 6:00 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

John Wall’s 4-year, $171M max extension started with the 2019-20 season. His games played:

19-20 – 0 of 72

20-21 – 40 of 72

He’s unlikely to play the 21-22 season without a trade. That would mean he’ll have played in 40 games out of 226. That’s 17.7% of possible games played. – 5:55 PM

Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan

John Wall has played a total of 40 games on his supermax deal.

If he runs out the contract without playing another game on it, he’ll have earned $4.28M per game on the deal.

If he were to give back, an as example, $25M in a buyout, he’ll still have earned $3.65M per game. – 5:48 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

4 teams that stand to trade for John Wall

Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA

John Wall, Rockets seek a mutual trade resolution: What it means for Houston and what’s next

Ralph Lawler @Ohmeomy

I am on the fence when it comes to a Clipper trade for John Wall. Talent-wise, he would be an upgrade over Bledsoe or Jackson, but does he fit as well? I am sure the team’s outstanding front office will know what is best for the team. It is a tough call. – 5:10 PM

David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc

Sam Amick @sam_amick

Talking John Wall and his uncertain future with @David Aldridge, at @TheAthletic: Potential fits, contract hurdles and is a Kyle Lowry-like renaissance possible? theathletic.com/2826210/2021/0… – 4:37 PM

Sam Amico @AmicoHoops

Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports

#Rockets have embarrassingly given up on their $132 million gamble with John Wall.

#Houstonrockets #NBA #NBATwitter

Mitch Lawrence @Mitch_Lawrence

The Rockets have been fielding offers for John Wall, including from the Clippers, Heat and Pistons, per sources. After taking a major PR hit for the James Harden trade, the Rockets aren’t rushing into any deal. One Houston exec: “We have to win this trade.’’ – 3:23 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Houston, the Thunder will take John Wall off your hands…

…if you retroactively remove the protection from the 2021 pick swap. – 3:13 PM

Sam Amico @AmicoHoops

Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix

Rockets, John Wall seem to be aligned when it comes to finding a new home for Wall. But that’s easier said than done. Will be interesting to see if Wall, who has lost so much of his prime to injury, will sit out games if he isn’t moved by the start of the season. – 2:40 PM

Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA

With the 2021-22 season on the horizon, John Wall and the #Rockets are heading in different directions. On their rebuild, what’s going on and what happens next.

New for @TheAthletic:

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon

Rockets sources confirm that the franchise will work with John Wall to try to find a trade destination for him. Easier said than done with $91.7M over two seasons due to him. Wall doesn’t have fit in Houston with Kevin Porter Jr. and Jalen Green as backcourt of present/future. – 2:08 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Report: John Wall and Rockets agree he won’t play again for Houston nba.nbcsports.com/2021/09/14/rep… – 2:08 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

There were a couple of teams before the draft and free agency you could point to as possible John Wall suitors, but I don’t see anyone as a possibility now, especially with the $47 million player’s option for next season – 2:01 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Patrick Mahomes salary over the next 3 seasons:

$63.1 million

John Wall’s salary over the next 2 seasons:

$91.6 million – 1:56 PM

Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee

For John Wall’s sake, I’m hoping he gets back on a basketball court sooner than later. He’s not inclined to take a buyout but a trade feels unlikely. Already lost two seasons of his prime because of injury & battled all the way back to play again. Needs to keep playing, not sit. – 1:45 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

I think the Rockets best hope of finding a trade partner for John Wall is for him to play and prove he’s healthy – 1:44 PM

The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA

John Wall and the Rockets have agreed to work together to find a new place for him to play, per @Shams Charania.

The plan is for Wall to not play for Houston this season. pic.twitter.com/EkvdmjA6In – 1:38 PM

The Jump @_Talkin_NBA

Which team would you like to see John Wall get traded to?

#NBATwitter pic.twitter.com/500F8kvSWX – 1:29 PM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

Sources: John Wall, Houston Rockets meet and mutually agree to work together on finding a new home for the five-time All-Star guard. Plan is for Wall to be present at training camp, but not play in Rockets games this season.

Details: theathletic.com/news/rockets-j… – 1:24 PM

John Wall is due $91.7 million over the next two seasons, including a player option for $47.4 million in 2022-23, a contract that makes attempting to trade him extremely difficult. Sources said the Rockets do not want to give up first-round draft compensation in a Wall trade and would not have interest in discussing a buyout until possibly after free agency next summer. -via ESPN / September 14, 2021

Wall, a former No. 1 overall pick, is expected to participate in training camp and to be around the team while he remains on the Rockets’ roster, sources said. Houston management is optimistic that Wall’s wisdom and leadership can in particular benefit Porter and Green, who join center Christian Wood, 25, as the cornerstones of the Rockets’ rebuild. -via ESPN / September 14, 2021

Sources said Wall’s relationship with Rockets ownership and management remains strong, as Wall and the Rockets have been in frequent communication throughout the offseason. High-ranking Rockets sources expressed deep appreciation for Wall’s leadership throughout a tumultuous campaign last season, when James Harden’s trade demand pushed Houston into rebuilding mode and a rash of injuries factored into the Rockets finishing with the NBA’s worst record. “He’s been a rock for us,” a Rockets source said. “He’s been great since he got here.” -via ESPN / September 14, 2021