ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

The Best Honey Will Wow Your Taste Buds

By Naima Karp and Allison Bowsher
SPY
SPY
 6 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Honey is far from a one-dimensional ingredient — there are hundreds of flavors and textures of honey to choose from. That’s because its taste all depends on the source of the nectar and species of flower that the bees drink from. The differences are sophisticated and filled with nuance, not unlike wine. This gift from the bees also happens to be a superfood — it’s rich in antioxidants.

Honey isn’t just a naturally delicious sweetener that you drizzle on everything from tea to toast — it’s essential to the survival of the human race. Even if you dread them buzzing around your face, we wouldn’t exist without bees or the honey they produce. Bees are responsible for more foods than just honey. Through pollinating fruits, nuts, and other ingredients, they keep our global food supply going. Without this essential member of the ecosystem , both these crops and the human race would no longer exist. Unfortunately, due to climate change, the bee population is dwindling. To do your part, you can plant pesticide-free flowers in local gardens and your backyard.

When buying honey, search only for unprocessed options without any preservatives or additives. While these kinds of honey may crystallize more easily, they’re much better for you. Plus, you can easily bring your honey back to life by running warm water over the bottle before pouring the honey.

Whether you’re topping up an appetizer spread, engineering the ultimate salad dressing, or baking it into a dessert, these are the best types of honey that will have your taste buds thanking you.

1. Nature Nate’s 100% Pure, Raw & Unfiltered Honey

BEST OVERALL

For a pure and unfiltered raw honey with an award-winning flavor, look no further than Nature Nate’s. Nate’s honey compliments tea and other food and drinks without overwhelming them and it can also be eaten on its own in a spoonful.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t5ZIJ_0bw71WtC00


Buy: Nature Nate’s 100% Pure, Raw & Unfiltered Honey $9.65

2. Bee Harmony Brazilian American Raw Clover Honey

RUNNER UP

Bee Harmony sells several flavors of honey, but none quite compare to the natural flavor of clover honey. Bee Harmony sources their honey responsibly and packages it in a reusable glass jar. On your first taste, you’ll experience a decadently smooth and silky texture with a balanced flavor. On its own, it has a pure and clean flavor that’s not too overpowering.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0se7Bf_0bw71WtC00


Buy: Bee Harmony American Raw Clover Honey $12.46

3. Savannah Bee Company Raw Lavender Honey

MOST COMPLEX

You’re not a true foodie until you’ve tried lavender-infused honey. This complex creation works well with many types of sweet and savory foods and is a fast way to impress guests at a dinner party. Its beautiful bottle also makes it a thoughtful gift. The wild lavender is sourced from mountains in Southern Spain, giving way to a subtly fruity and floral flavor profile. Substitute it for sugar in your drinks or baking recipes to add a delicious nuance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kL8WZ_0bw71WtC00


Buy: Savannah Bee Company Raw Lavender Honey $28.00

4. B.Powered Superfood Honey by Beekeeper’s Naturals

BEST FOR IMMUNITY SUPPORT

Adding honey to warm drinks is a great way to soothe a sore throat and common cold ailments. Honey may also provide some everyday immunity support. B.Powered Superfood Honey by Beekeeper’s Naturals is focused on providing customers with great taste and all the health benefits of the hive. The medicinal-grade honey is packed with antioxidants. SPY received a sample of the B.Powered Superfood Honey and we liked the smooth taste that paired well with tea, toast, and on top of baked goods.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ONrG6_0bw71WtC00


Buy: B.Powered Superfood Honey by Beekeeper’s Naturals $39.99

5. Bushwick Kitchen Salted Honey

BEST FOR SAVORY FOOD LOVERS

Sweet and savory lovers will go crazy over this versatile salted honey from Bushwick Kitchen, which blends naturally fragrant wildflower honey with a gentle touch of sea salt brine — think sea salted chocolate, but way better. Try it in a bowl of oatmeal, spread on sourdough with butter, or as a replacement for a jam in a PB&J.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BqR0w_0bw71WtC00


Buy: Bushwick Kitchen Salted Honey $27.99

6. Mike’s Hot Honey

BEST SPICY PICK

Mike’s Hot Honey has earned a cult-like fanbase thanks to its tasty formula with chilies and vinegar that has just the right amount of kick. Some people drizzle it on their pizza, while others find that it pairs well with wings or even cocktails. Contrary to what many people think before trying Mike’s, the spice doesn’t overwhelm your dish. In fact, you can use it in pretty much anything that you would normally use honey in. The brand does offer extra hot honey as well if your spice tolerance is higher.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Be7W3_0bw71WtC00


Buy: Mike’s Hot Honey $10.99

7. Smiley Honey Raw Tupelo Honey

MOST COVETED

Tupelo is one of the rarest kinds of honey in the world since it’s only produced in Okeefenokee Wildlife Refuge on the Georgia-Florida line and the Apalachicola River basin. Its flavor is a delicate balance of sweet, buttery, and florals. Tulepo Honey has a higher price point because of its rarity, but it’s worth the money for the smooth and sweet finish of this delightful treat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uRnZW_0bw71WtC00


Buy: Smiley Honey Raw Tupelo Honey $22.99

8. Thomas Hübbe and Larissa Leitner Brazilian Honey Sampler

BEST SAMPLER

Can’t decide what honey you want to go with? This exotic Brazilian sampler lets you experiment with four distinctly different floral aromas and flavors including acacia, pink pepper, quince and wildflower. Brazilian bees get to drink up the country’s most potent nectar from rainforests and beyond, resulting in a top-notch tasting experience that ranges from notes of marshmallows to tropical fruit influences. Don’t worry about the jars tasting too similar —  each honey maintains its own unique flavor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XEfVi_0bw71WtC00


Buy: Thomas Hübbe and Larissa Leitner Brazilian Honey Sampler $29.00

9. The Couplet by Brightland

MOST VERSATILE

California-based Brightland is known for its high-quality olive oils and now they’ve expanded into the honey market. The Couplet includes a jar of California Orange Blossom, which has a clean, citrus finish, and a jar of Kauai Wildflower Honey, a darker honey that uses hibiscus, guava, and passion flowers to create a molasses-type honey. The pure raw, unfiltered honey goes with everything from fruit to cheese, root vegetables, yogurt and pancakes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OxvBT_0bw71WtC00


Buy: The Couplet by Brightland $42.00

10. Kiva Raw Manuka Honey

BEST MEDICINAL PICK

While regular honey has plenty of healing properties, Manuka honey is thought to have even more fantastic health benefits. Kiva’s Manuka honey comes from the pristine forest of New Zealand. While it’s not the most affordable honey on this list, it’s a top-grade investment in quality over quantity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vn9ae_0bw71WtC00


Buy: Kiva Raw Manuka Honey $33.99 (orig. $39.99) 15% OFF

11. The Honey Jar Variety Pack Raw Honey Sticks

BEST FOR TRAVEL

Take flavor with you wherever you go with The Honey Jar Variety Pack Raw Honey Sticks. The individually wrapped sticks can be popped open, meaning no scissors are needed for this on-the-go treat. The Honey Jar sells its BPA-free sticks in several flavors and customers can try them all with this variety pack that includes watermelon, peach, green apple, blackberry, and vanilla. Made without any added sugar or coloring, the natural honey is sourced and made in Utah.


Buy: The Honey Jar Variety Pack Raw Honey Sticks $7.49

12. Red Clay Hot Honey with Honeycomb

PAIRS WELL WITH COCKTAILS

For another hot and sweet honey option that should definitely be on your radar, we like Red Clay Hot Honey with Honeycomb. Made from 100% pure raw honey, the delicious mixture also includes apple cider vinegar and fermented habanero pepper that adds a surprising kick. A piece of honeycomb is included in each jar to provide texture and the spicy mix goes well with cheese, marinades, and even in cocktails.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qp6J1_0bw71WtC00


Buy: Red Clay Hot Honey with Honeycomb $18.00

13. Greek Raw Honey by Ancient Foods

MOST UNIQUE FLAVOR

For a twist on your typical honey flavors, try the delightful duo of Greek Raw Honey by Ancient Foods. Both jars feature honey that comes from beekeepers who have been in business in Greece for several generations. The Irini includes thyme flower and has a sweet flavor that is great for tea, toast, and baked goods. The Ilia is made with wild thyme for a more earthy and bold flavor that honey lovers will appreciate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FmD6O_0bw71WtC00


Buy: Greek Raw Honey by Ancient Foods $26.00

Looking for more deals? Follow SPY on Instagram…

SPY connects you with the latest top-rated products in tech, style, grooming, fitness and home essentials. Our expert team of editors and product reviewers have researched and vetted over 100,000+ products to bring you only those worth your money. Our job is to do the research for you so you can spend time enjoying your purchase rather than shopping for it. Most importantly: We never recommend a product or service we wouldn’t buy ourselves.

1. Bee Harmony American Raw Clover Honey

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Bee Harmony sells several flavors of honey, but none quite compare to the natural flavor of clover honey. Bee Harmony sources their honey responsibly from states in the Midwest and packages it in a reusable glass jar. On your first taste, you’ll experience a decadently smooth and silky texture with a balanced flavor. On its own, it has a pure and clean flavor that’s not too overpowering.

Pro: Made in the US, premium raw honey means it’s full of healthy natural pollen and enzymes, smooth flavor.

Cons: Some customers may prefer the convenience of a squeeze bottle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07rsY0_0bw71WtC00 Buy: Bee Harmony American Raw Clover Honey

2. Mike's Hot Honey

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Mike’s Hot Honey has earned a cult-like fanbase thanks to its tasty formula of chilies and vinegar that has just the right amount of kick. Some people drizzle it on their pizza, while others find that it pairs well with wings or even cocktails. Contrary to what many people think before trying Mike’s, the spice doesn’t overwhelm your dish. In fact, you can use it in pretty much anything that you would normally use honey in. Made with 100% pure honey, Mike’s Hot Honey is Kosher and gluten-free. For those feeling brave, the brand also sells extra hot honey as well if your spice tolerance is higher.

Pros: Made with pure honey, adds spice to a variety of dishes, comes in an easy-to-pour squeeze bottle.

Cons: The honey is not certified organic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31a5Xy_0bw71WtC00 Buy: Mike's Hot Honey

3. Nature Nate’s 100% Pure, Raw & Unfiltered Honey

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

For a pure and unfiltered raw honey with an award-winning flavor, look no further than Nature Nate’s. Not only does it have a great taste, but it can also be used topically to speed up healing processes. By using unfiltered honey, Nature’s Nate ensures that its product is free from herbicides, pesticides and manufactured additives. Nate’s honey compliments tea and other food and drinks without overwhelming them and it can also be eaten on its own in a spoonful.

Pros: Free from herbicides and pesticides, award-winning flavor, pollen is kept intact.

Cons: This version of Nature’s Nate honey is not organic, but the company does sell an organic option for a slightly higher price.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HN0pi_0bw71WtC00 Buy: Nature Nate’s 100% Pure, Raw & Unfiltered Honey

4. The Honey Jar Variety Pack Raw Honey Sticks

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Take flavor with you wherever you go with The Honey Jar Variety Pack Raw Honey Sticks. The individually wrapped sticks can be popped open, meaning no scissors are needed for this on-the-go treat. The Honey Jar sells its BPA-free sticks in several flavors and customers can try them all with this variety pack that includes flavors like watermelon, peach, green apple, blackberry, and vanilla. Made without any added sugar or coloring, the natural honey is sourced and made in Utah.

Pros: Individually wrapped for travel, includes several flavors, high quality, raw honey.

Cons: It can be difficult to tell which color belongs to each flavor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EHsYI_0bw71WtC00 Buy: The Honey Jar Variety Pack Raw Honey Sticks More from SPY

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

Apple’s New iPad 9 Is Back on Sale for Just $309 at Walmart – Price Drop Alert

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Right now you can buy the 9th generation iPad, a 10.2-inch tablet powered by the newly upgraded A13 Bionic chip, for just $309 via Walmart. It’s the kind of rare discount that actually seems more like a typo than a genuine deal, but this one’s legit. We checked. In fact, we’re so excited about this price drop that we’ll say it again: you can buy the newest 2021 Apple iPad for just $309...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

The Best Slip-On Shoes for Men

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Table of Contents Sneakers Loafers Mules Driving Mocs Sandals The appeal of a slip-on shoe is self-evident in the name; these shoes don’t need to be laced up, so you can simply step into them and go about your day. But while slip-on shoes are associated with comfort and convenience, they can also be stylish and sophisticated. From leather loafers to suede driving mocs, you can find plenty of structured slip-on shoes that will suit all but the most...
APPAREL
SPY

The 10 Best Woks Make It Easy To Create Flavorful Stir-Fry Dishes at Home, With Woks Starting at $35

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. When stocking your kitchen, it’s tricky to decide which kitchen tools are worth it. This is true for all levels of home cooks. If you’re not careful, it can feel like your cabinets are overflowing with cooking equipment that you don’t use. However, a wok is always a worthy addition to your kitchen arsenal. And if you love stir-fry dishes, a wok is a must-have. A staple in Chinese cooking, this pan is deeper...
RECIPES
thefreshtoast.com

How To Make Your Weed Taste Better

While there are many ways you can enhance the taste and flavor of your weed, there are some things that you should avoid. This article originally appeared on Cannabis.net and has been reposted with permission. Sometimes, cannabis just doesn’t taste great. Maybe you don’t have access to top shelf...
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
Mercury News

Taste Off: The best sun-dried tomatoes — and the nastiest

This is a sad time of year for those who love tomatoes. The summer crop is long-gone; seedlings have yet to be planted. The best solution? Open a jar of sun-dried tomatoes. Though the flavor and texture is nothing like the ripe, fresh version, dried tomatoes deliver an intense, sweet-tart bite of tomato deliciousness.
LIFESTYLE
Mashed

Here's What Happened After Horse Meat Was Found In Burger King Whoppers

Here's an old saying related to meat: "You don't want to know how the sausage is made." While this phrase originates from some sausage containing "animal parts of which people would rather remain unaware" (via Wiktionary), it's still used to mean "pulling away the facade of something to discover the unpleasant, even nasty process behind it" (via Surface). And although fast-food companies adhere to strict FDA regulations on food safety, which Chron lays out, some rare occurrences reveal unsavory meats in their products.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tupelo Honey#Raw Honey#Bees#Pesticides#Food Drink#Spy Com#Nature Nate
SPY

Here’s Why It’s Time To Install a Smart Speaker in Your Bathroom

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Having smart speakers littered around your house can be a huge convenience for the modern man. Whether you’re looking to make a memo for later, make a change to the music, or call somebody you know, there are so many ways these clever bits of tech improve your life. While that convenience is obviously nice, it can be a bit odd to put a smart speaker in your bathroom given the security and privacy...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

The $140 Bissell Power Steamer Lets You Deep Clean Anything – Just Add Water

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Spring cleaning season is almost here, and we’re not looking forward to it any more than you are. Because as much as we are looking forward to the spring season, longer days and warmer temperatures, we’re dreading the annual garage clean-out that comes with the changing of the seasons. But what if there was a better, easier way to deep clean your home, car, garage, RV and other possessions?  That’s exactly what Bissell had in mind...
ELECTRONICS
Connecticut Post

CT’s best brewery is non-alcoholic, according to national food blog Tasting Table

While Connecticut boasts over 120 different breweries, one brewery stands above the rest — at least according to food and drink blog Tasting Table. Athletic Brewing Company, a brewery in Stratford that specializes in non-alcoholic beer, was named the best brewery in the state in a new list published by the site. The Connecticut brewery was the only one named on the list that specializes in non-alcoholic beer.
STRATFORD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
SPY

No Green Thumb? Not a Problem Thanks to These Gardening Tools

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. They say a bad workperson blames their tools. However, with gardening, it’s fair to say that having the wrong tools for the job can definitely result in a subpar outcome. The wrong gardening tools can also cause a task to take a lot longer than you expect it to. Furthermore, a lack of, or incorrect safety tools can increase the risk of mild injuries. In short, having the best gardening tools can make...
GARDENING
WGN TV

Best belly buds

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. At around 24 weeks, an unborn baby will start to hear sounds outside of the womb for the very first time. Once this happens, parents leap at the chance to introduce their child to music or the sound of their voice. A great way to let a baby hear the world outside the womb is with belly buds.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Comparing the Best 65-Inch TVs for Sale in 2022 from Samsung, Sony, LG & TCL

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Table of Contents Display Technology: QLED vs OLED TVs How We Picked The Best 65-inch TVs The Best Premium 65-Inch TVs The Best Mid-Range 65-Inch TVs The Best Budget 65-Inch TVs Why 65-Inch TVs Are The Perfect Size Should I Buy a New 65-inch TV in 2022? Why Trust SPY.com When Shopping for TVs? The advancement of technology has been really exciting for nerds like us, but it hasn’t exactly favored the average consumer’s wallet. Smartphones are routinely priced over $1,000. New...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Top 12 Sunday Amazon Deals: $30 Fire TV Stick, $6 Smart Plugs, $300 Off Toshiba 65-Inch Smart TV

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Even on the weekends, time is money. Or, at least, your precious weekend time is better spent on things you love and not wading through page after page of Amazon’s seemingly endless deals. No worries, because we here at SPY have done your shopping homework for you. In this post, we’re counting down the top Sunday Amazon deals, because who couldn’t use a little more retail therapy in their lives? Start with this 65-inch...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

The 13 Best Cheap Vodkas Under $25 That We Promise Won’t Taste Like Rubbing Alcohol

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Hey, you! You want a double? Now that warmer weather is finally on the horizon, bars and restaurants are opening their outdoor patios, parks are becoming perfect for having boozy picnics with pals in and ice-cold beer-filled beach days are so close we can practically taste them. With all that being said, it’s time to drink outside again. And this season, we’re putting all our money on the table and saying that vodka is going to...
SHOPPING
SPY

11 At-Home COVID Test Kits That Are Still In Stock Online – Order Up To 40 Tests At Once

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Looking for at-home COVID test kits you can order online? We saw a lot of the most popular rapid test kits sell out in January, but as cases have plummeted in the U.S. and the manufacturing of tests has caught up with demand, we’re seeing them in stock almost everywhere. Shoppers can head to Amazon to order a variety of at-home COVID test kits, and we’ve got all the details below. Even though the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
SPY

Honor Magic 4 Pro Is a Super Phone That Charges in 30 Minutes — And Yes, It’s Running Android

Click here to read the full article. Heading into Mobile World Congress 2022, there wasn’t a whole lot of buzz around new flagship caliber smartphones. In years past, these types of reveals have been few and far between at MWC, primarily because companies like Samsung and Apple now hold separate events on their own. But if there’s one smartphone we’re stoked about that was announced at MWC 2022, it has to be the Honor Magic 4 Pro. And why’s that? Well, for starters it features 100W wired charging that can juice its 4,800 mAh battery in 30 minutes. If that’s not...
CELL PHONES
SPY

SPY

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
560K+
Views
ABOUT

SPY is your daily dossier into everyday luxuries, undiscovered gems and the people and products making news around the world. As industry insiders, we scout out the most unique, quality and discerning products and experiences. Then, we show you how to access them, often before anyone else.

 https://spy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy