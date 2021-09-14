CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston Street Capital expands Texas footprint with acquisition of active adult portfolio totaling more than 400 units in Dallas-Fort Worth market

Cover picture for the articleAn affiliate of Livingston Street Capital, a boutique private equity firm focused on commercial real estate investments throughout the U.S., has acquired a portfolio comprising two Active Adult (55+) multifamily communities totaling 402 units in the Dallas-Fort Worth area of Texas. The properties include: a 162-unit community in Fort Worth,...

