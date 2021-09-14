CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle Sounders vs. Santos Laguna live stream, TV channel, start time, odds, how to watch the Leagues Cup

The Seattle Sounders will meet Santos Laguna in the semifinals of the Leagues Cup from Lumen Field on Tuesday night.

The winner of tonight’s match will meet either Club Leon or Pumas UNAM with the Sounders being the last of the MLS teams in the mix. Seattle knocked out Tigres UANL 3-0 in August to reach the semis while Santos Laguna is coming off a 1-0 win over Orlando City.

Tune into the Leagues Cup Semifinals, here is everything you need to know to catch the game tonight.

Seattle Sounders vs. Santos Laguna

  • When: Tuesday, September 14
  • Time: 10:00 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN 2, TUDN
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

