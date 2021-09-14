PCCP, LLC and Abode Communities, LLC form joint venture to develop build-to-rent communities in Raleigh, North Carolina
PCCP, LLC announced that it has formed a joint venture with Abode Communities, LLC for the ground-up construction of three build-to-rent (BTR) communities in the heart of Raleigh, North Carolina. These inﬁll, Class A, garden-style communities will include a mix of detached single-family homes and townhomes, complete with a variety of neighborhood amenities. All of the combined 73 units will be locatedwithin a half-mile from Raleigh’s highly sought-after central business district.yieldpro.com
