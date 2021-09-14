PET SPOTLIGHT: Bits
Little Lou also known as “Bits” is a pint- sized pup available for adoption. Lou is currently in a foster home and will have surgery in the near future to repair his cherry eye. He’s on the shy side but gets along well with his doggie friends. He’s around 10 months of age, 20 pounds and fully vetted...we aren’t quite sure what breed mix he could be...all we know is he’s 100% adorable! Please email adoptions@wbrcouncil.org to request an application if you are interested in adoption!www.thewestsidejournal.com
