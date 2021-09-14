CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

PET SPOTLIGHT: Bits

West Side Journal
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLittle Lou also known as “Bits” is a pint- sized pup available for adoption. Lou is currently in a foster home and will have surgery in the near future to repair his cherry eye. He’s on the shy side but gets along well with his doggie friends. He’s around 10 months of age, 20 pounds and fully vetted...we aren’t quite sure what breed mix he could be...all we know is he’s 100% adorable! Please email adoptions@wbrcouncil.org to request an application if you are interested in adoption!

www.thewestsidejournal.com

Courier-Express

FUREVER HOMES: Pets of the Week

Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available. Bindi is a 12-year-old Terrier mix who was removed from her previous home by humane control after being found with serious skin and ear infections.She is so gentle and very friendly, considering everything she has been through. She is only 11 pounds. Bindi is house trained and crate-friendly, but it is recommended a crate is only utilized if absolutely necessary, given her background.
PETS
Red Bluff Daily News

Adopt a Less Adoptable Pet Week

Pet adoptions may happen quickly for many of our furry friends. Regrettably, there are a number of homeless animals who are not adopted within a few days, or even a couple of weeks. Some of them, in fact, may languish in their kennels for months. Why is it they cannot get that loving family they deserve? Are they just unlucky or is there some commonality between them that brands them less than desirable?
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
Upworthy

Family posts a very chill note to neighbors explaining why their dog is on the roof

If you were taking a stroll through a quiet neighborhood and happened to catch a glance of this majestic sight, you might bat an eye. You might do a double take. If you were (somewhat understandably) concerned about this surprising roof-dog's welfare, you might even approach the homeowners to tell them, "Uh, I'm not sure if you know...but there's a...dog...on your ROOF."
PETS
Arizona Daily Sun

Pet of the Week: Little Bit

It is inevitable that with a busy summer of puppies & kittens, senior shelter animals are often forgotten or overlooked. However, we are hopeful that someone will see Little Bit's story and fall in love. Little Bit is a 16-year-old cat that has been with her foster for more than...
PETS
warm1069.com

The Cat’s Meow

Cats often get accused of being much less personable than dogs. While they tend to be much more independent than their canine counterparts,. a new study finds there’s much more to a cat’s personality than meets the eye. A team from the University of Helsinki say they’ve identified seven distinct...
ANIMALS
Inverse

Why does my cat knead with its paws? A vet explains

Why do cats like to pat their paws on a soft blanket? – Anonymous. Do you ever see your cat shifting its front paws back and forth just before settling down for a nap? Have you heard some cat lovers talk about their feline friends “making biscuits” or “kneading dough”?
PETS
Indy100

10 best dog beds to help your pup snooze in comfort and style

Sleeping with your dog (or dogs) in bed is a great way to feel close to them...until it’s two hours before the alarm clock goes off and a paw jabs you in the face for the fourth time that night. And even if your pups are polite sleepers, there are times when they just need to have a space of their own to lie down, stretch out, curl up, and nap the day away. We looked at some of the top-rated and highest selling pet beds on the market to determine which look like the best deal while being...
PETS
Lima News

Blessing of the Pets

LIMA — Zion Lutheran Church, 1300 Edgewood Dr., Lima, is hosting a Blessing of the Pets during their morning service on Sunday, Oct. 3. People are asked to bring their pets or a picture of their pet to receive a blessing and a treat. All animals must be leashed or...
LIMA, OH
heraldstaronline.com

Pampered pet

Seniors Dylan Ash and Jessica Nelson give Zoe, Ash’s 7-year-old boxer mix, a little pampering in the small animal science class at Jefferson County Joint Vocational School. Instructor Emily Moore said students brought their own pets to practice their skills and dog grooming services will be available to the public in September. A date is still being determined but services will be offered on Tuesdays and Thursdays. For information or to make an appointment, contact the JVS at (740) 264-5545. (Contributed photo)
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
virginialiving.com

In Praise of Pets

Whether you adopted a pandemic pup or added an aquarium, pets are more important than ever. We’ve all quipped that the pandemic was engineered by dogs so their owners would stay home all day. It was a year of cats as coworkers. Jokes aside, though, pets have been critical companions during the past year. According to UVA Health, pets help ease loneliness, fulfill our need for touch, keep us physically active, and can even lower our blood pressure—the perfect antidote to modern life.
HOMELESS
24/7 Wall St.

20 Dogs That Stay Puppies the Longest

Americans love dogs, there’s no doubt about that. It’s estimated that the dog population in the United States is almost 80 million, and that 44% of households have a dog. We typically get dogs when they’re puppies and form bonds that last a lifetime. It is when they are puppies that our canine friends are […]
PETS
Amityville Record

Pets, Pets, Pets

While honoring those first on the scene as we mark 20 years since 9/11, we must not forget the brave canine/handler search teams. These historic photos of extraordinary Search & Rescue Shepherds- Apollo and another NYPD Shepherd- were taken right after that fateful day by my dear friend Mary Bloom.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pawtracks.com

This is why your cat headbutts you

After you’ve been out for the day, you may have noticed that when you come home and sit down on the couch, your cat greets you in an unusual way. In addition to rubbing up against you, your cat might headbutt your head, hand, or legs. It might seem like just a passing glance, but there’s actually significant meaning behind a similar behavior called bunting. So, why do cats bunt or headbutt? It’s an important means of communication and can have multiple meanings behind it. The more you understand about this behavior, the better you’ll understand your cat.
PETS
KATC News

GMA Pet of the week: Rolex

This is the absolute goofiest, most playful, friendliest pup around. He loves to run around and play so much that getting a picture of him can be a challenge but you've GOT to love him! You'll be watching yourself fall in love with him more every second that passes.
PETS
BGR.com

If you feed this popular dog food to your pet, stop immediately and read this

Packages of Top Quality Dog Food are being recalled due to potential Salmonella and Listeria contamination. Based out of Hyattsville, MD, Top Quality Dog Food provides raw meats to dogs. In light of that, this specific dog food recall may not come as much of a surprise. While most dog food you find in a pet store is dry, the company boasts that raw meat provides dogs with the nutrients they need in “the way nature intended.” Today’s Top Deal AirPods Pro just hit the lowest price of the month at Amazon! Price: $189.98 You Save: $59.02 (24%) Buy Now Dog food recall – what you need...
HYATTSVILLE, MD
tyla.com

Pet Owners Using Harness On Dog Walks Face £5000 Fine

Dog owners who use a harness instead of a collar on their pet pooches during dog walks could be breaking the law, and may face a £5000 fine or even six months in prison. According to The Control of Dogs Order 1992 law for Scotland and England, a dog must wear a collar with the owner's name and address on it, and using a harness does not adhere to this law.
PETS
NBC Chicago

Here's Why Your Dog Shouldn't Sleep in Your Bed

Cuddling with the dog and dozing off on the couch is a great way to relax on a lazy weekend afternoon. But bringing your dog into bed regularly might make you lose out on sleep, experts say. Here are three reasons your dog shouldn't spend the night in the big...
PETS
Good News Network

Devious Dog Fakes a Coma to Avoid Toilet Duty in the Rain –And it’s So Cute (WATCH)

Even a T-bone steak could not have persuaded this determined dog to move a muscle. The family pet named River was adopted from a shelter, so her breed is a mystery. It is believed, however, that she is part Australian Shepherd—and may be part border collie—so it’s not surprising that she is craftier than the average pup.
PETS
pawtracks.com

4 totally normal reasons why your cat follows you to the bathroom

You head into the bathroom to brush your teeth, take a shower, or use the toilet — but you’re not alone. When you have cats, you almost always have company in the bathroom, whether you want it or not. It’s not convenient, but it is pretty typical for many cats. While we might see this behavior as strange, it probably makes perfect sense to your cat. So, why do cats follow you to the bathroom? There’s no one reason. In fact, there are four potential explanations. One or more may be factoring into your cat’s habits and why you’ll never be able to brush your teeth alone again.
PETS

